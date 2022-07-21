This is what Nick Cave knows (and wants to tell us in his new movie)

Simple, strange and powerful. Available through the Mubi platform, This Much I Know to be True, this new movie about? with? of? Nick Cave, seems to have no greater ambition than capturing a handful of moments. What makes it wonderful is precisely the character of those simple moments.

The staging is stripped back, in tune with the protagonist’s latest albums, ghosteen Y Skeleton Tree. Australian filmmaker Andrew Dominicdirector of the previous Cave-movie One More Time With Feelingrecords some sessions of the musician of the same origin in an abandoned factory in Bristol, barely nuanced with brief dialogues in what could be Cave’s desk and the workshop where, it seems, he now dedicates himself to ceramics, to produce a curious collection of demons in different attitudes.

This Much I Know to Be True does not offer, in principle, much more. But with that alone, he achieves passages of striking intensity. On the one hand, due to the pieces that Cave executes together with Warren Ellis, his creative partner at this stage of his career, some strings, some backing vocalists, some drums, minimal guitars. All surrounded by a technical team that does not try to hide from the cameras as it circles around the artists on a circular rail. On the other hand, there is also the art of Dominik, who films as Cave and Ellis play (at least these days): in a soft way, but focused and in a restless and constant search, without rest.

These sessions, more than performances, are explorations; dissections of the “song” artifact to find some deeper meaning in it, something that has gone unnoticed until now. “They are bits of something in an ocean of garbage,” Cave declares at one point, when he recounts that there are few passages that are rescued after hours of improvising with Warren Ellis. Hard to guess what may have been left out, but what did end up in the film ranks with Cave’s best performances.

Apart from the purely musical, another unmissable segment is that of Cave commenting on Red Hand Filesthe blog where he has been personally answering questions from his fans for some time, with remarkable openness and depth, and by the way clearly in line with the spirit of This Much I Know to Be True. Questions range from the personal (“Were you able to rest after the tour?”, “Could you share any memories of Mark Lanegan?”) to the philosophical (“Is it important to have friends?”, “What is God?) to the comic (“Did you meet Nicolas Cage?”). In the film, Cave -who, let us remember, lost his son Jason, 31, in May and, in 2015, his son Arthur, 15-, confesses that he spends a long time reflecting on each answer. As happens in concerts -his most recent visit to Buenos Aires, in 2018, was a good example-, the RHF expose a Cave in deep connection with his audience; just like this film, although paradoxically it was recorded without an audience.