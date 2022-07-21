This is what drug trafficker Griselda Blanco looks like

Two months after announcing that Sofia Vergara would become the dreaded drug trafficker Griselda Whitewe can see, for the first time, the 49-year-old actress characterized as the criminal popularly known by her aliases of ‘The Black Widow’ or ‘The Godmother of Cocaine’.

‘Griselda’ is the name of the new Netflix series, starring and produced by Vergara, which will tell details about this woman who was part of the leadership of the Medellin Cartel in the 70s and 80s, and who was imprisoned in 1985.

In addition to revealing the first image of the production directed by Andres Baizthe entertainment company has also released the names of the actors that will accompany Sofia.

Sofía Vergara characterized as the infamous drug trafficker Griselda Blanco. Netflix

The six-episode series produced by the platform streaming “It will narrate the real life of an intelligent and ambitious Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history.”

“Griselda Blanco was a character of great stature whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire, years before many of the male capos we know so well,” Vergara previously shared in a press release.

The cast that will accompany the ‘Modern Family’ star in this ambitious project includes alberto war, vanessa ferlito, Albert Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, gabriel sloyer, Juliana Aiden Martinez, Martin Rodriguez Y Jose Zuniga.





Vergara will also serve as executive producer of the project with louis balaguer for Latin World Entertainment. In the team of creators will be Eric Newmanproducer of the ‘Narcos’ phenomenon, in addition to doug miro Y Carlo Bernard.

“Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofía and we are grateful that she and her partners have chosen us to help her tell that story. Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion, combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the incredible Andres Baiz at the helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences,” Newman said in a statement.

Who was Griselda Blanco?

The feared drug trafficker participated in the founding of the Medellin cartel and acquired enormous power in the 1970s and early 1980s. Likewise, Ana Griselda Blanco Restrepo She was a pioneer in the strategy of exporting drugs to the United States, a country in which she was imprisoned for almost two decades after her arrest in 1985.

In 2004, she was deported to her native Colombia, where she kept a low profile, as she was considered one of the richest women in the world. Griselda Blanco died in 2012, after being murdered in a popular neighborhood in Medellín.

She was known as ‘The Black Widow’ due to the fact that she was married several times and was suspected of having caused the deaths of her husbands.

So far, it is unknown when the miniseries ‘Griselda’ could be released.

