This is the Jack Nicholson clone that breaks hearts in First Dates

From being a Hollywood star to landing on Cuatro’s dating show

Many were those who thought that it was really the American actor Jack Nicholson visiting the most famous dating program in Spain, First Dates. The truth is that it was Jose Manuel, a 70-year-old man from Madrid, retired and former commercial. The diner bears a tremendous resemblance to the popular actor from movies like The Shining, The Bucket List or Mars Attacks!

The really curious thing is that it was not the first time that this man from Madrid visited the dating show of Four. June 1 of 2020 made his appearance and also drew attention for being the double of the actor. However, it was on this second occasion that he became trend and managed to arouse the suspicion of many.

José Manuel is often mistaken for Jack Nicholson on the street.

Woman thought she was on a date with Jack Nicholson on First Dates

Although at first glance she could not tell who José Manuel looked like, the diner confessed that the face of her date reminded her of someone, but someone famous. “The fact is that you sound a lot to me…”. The man from Madrid had to give him a clue, or rather, specifically tell him the name of the actor. “I’ve been mistaken for Jack Nicholson.”

At that moment the appointment changed its dynamic, and only focused on José Manuel’s reasonable resemblance to Jack Nicholson. Even the date woman felt that she was with a world celebrity enjoying a romantic dinner. The truth is that it was just a retiree who came to Cuatro’s restaurant to get his own Sandra Knight.

Social networks did not miss this opportunity for Jack Nicholson in First Dates

Twitter has become the medium through which First Dates followers share their comments and opinions. On this occasion they could not be indifferent to José Manuel, better known as the Spanish Jack Nicholson. And let’s be honest, it’s not every day that we have a Hollywood star at Cuatro’s restaurant.

Some comments were: “Is it the same? Fuck !” “I mean. two years later the ears repeat… I wonder if in 2020 he got a second date or they gave him pumpkins. “This is one of those episodes in First Dates where you don’t differentiate who is who.” “Nearly and I think he was in Spain recording his last movie XD”.