This is the cheapest smartphone on the market with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor

The new Nubia Z40s Pro is equipped with the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm, and has a price that does not even exceed 500 euros to change

If you thought that you had to spend close to 1,000 euros to be able to have a mobile phone with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, Nubian has something to show you.

The Chinese firm has recently presented its new flagship phone, the Nubia Z40s Proequipped with the latest Qualcomm flagship processor, and available at a price that, in exchange, does not even exceed 500 euros.

However, there is a but: Given the history of the company, it is very likely that this device never crosses the borders of China to land in our markets. And, if you do, the price will most likely increase considerably. Still, it doesn’t hurt to take a look at everything this bestial device has to offer.

Nubia Z40s Pro, all the information

Nubia Z40s Pro Characteristic Dimensions 161.27×73.95×8.05mm

205 grams Screen 6.67-inch Full HD+ flexible AMOLED

20:9 aspect ratio

144 Hz refresh rate

480Hz sample rate

100% DCI-P3 color gamut

10-bit color depth

Up to 1000 nits of brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: 4nm Octa Core up to 3.3GHz RAM 8/12/18GB of LPDDR5 RAM Operating system MyOS 12 based on Android 12 Storage 128/256/512GB/ 1TB UFS 3.1 cameras rear:

64 MP main with LED flash, Sony IMX787 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, OIS, 35mm equivalent focal length

50 MP ultra wide angle, Samsung JN1 sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 116º

8 MP telephoto with periscope-type lens, optical stabilizer, up to 9x hybrid zoom, 125mm equivalent focal length, f/3.4 aperture

Frontal:

16MP f/2.45 Drums 5000 mAh with 80 W fast charge / 4600 mAh with 120 W fast charge Others Dual nano SIM

On-screen fingerprint reader

USB Type-C

Dual stereo speakers

Dual SmartPA

DTS:XUltra connectivity 5G SA/NSA

Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS/GLONASS

Dual 4G VoLTE

The Nubia Z40s Pro boasts a sober design, of which its straight lines stand out and the ultra small size of the bezels that surround your screen, practically uniform along the four sides of the panel. A peculiar detail is in the inclusion of a customizable switch on one of the side edges, similar to the “Alert Slider” found on many OnePlus devices.

It is built in Aluminum and glasswith a finish matte on the backavailable in green, black and a black model with red accents inspired by the aesthetics of the anime Ling Cage.

Equip a 6.67-inch diagonal AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144 hertz and Full HD + resolution. It can light up to a maximum of 1000 nits, and supports 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

Inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 enginemanufactured in the 4-nanometer TSMC process and made up of eight cores, capable of running at a maximum of 3.2 GHz. The rest of its technical specifications are not far behind, being able to reach up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAMAnd till 1TB of internal storage SFU 3.1.

There are two different versions of the Nubia Z40s Pro, depending on the battery capacity. The “normal” model has a 5000mah battery with fast charging of 80 W. However, there is a model with a slightly lower battery capacity of 4600 mAhbacked by an ultra-fast charging system of 120W.

The most powerful mobile processors

It has a camera system led by a Sony IMX787 main sensor with 64 megapixel resolution. It is the same sensor that we have already seen (and tested) in the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, accompanied by OIS and with a focal length equivalent to 35 millimeters.

The Secondary camera uses a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultra wide angle lens. Finally, we find a 8 megapixel camera with “periscope” type lens, which enables the possibility of hybrid zoom of up to 9x.

Nubia Z40s Pro price and when it can be purchased

The *Nubia Z40s Pro It is already available in China, but as I said at the beginning, it is not clear if it will cross the borders of China. At least in the short term.

Their price it depends on the storage and memory configuration chosen, as well as whether it is the anime-inspired limited edition Ling Cage. However, the cheapest model is the most attractiveas it provides extreme specifications to a price of just over 490 euros to change: