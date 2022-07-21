This grandfather celebrates his 71st birthday in Minecraft with all his followers

The video game sector has already been with us for several decades, and that is causing more and more veteran players, specifically those who started in the early years, and many of them are already having advanced years, even with thousands and thousands of followers behind his back.

In addition, now video games reach older ages, with people who, after retiring, begin to discover a world that they have been avoiding during previous decades due to lack of time, and that now offers them a multitude of joys.

And one of the most charismatic youtuber on Minecraft, Chatty Grandpahas just turned 71 years old, and has had no better idea than to create a small construction in his game world to give himself a good tribute when he reaches that age.

VIDEO My 71 Years Old Happy Birthday Video! [Chatty Grandpa Minecraft]

And it is that Chatty Grandpa has almost 40,000 subscribers on YouTube and almost 1 million total views on his channel, and in his recent video that you can see embedded in the news, he celebrates his 71st birthday with all his followers in a very special way.

Basically what he did was create a huge “71” out of stone that now looks like a monument in its own world and has received the congratulations of most of his followers.

And it is that titles like Minecraft have shown that despite the fact that they have been with us for quite a few years, they are ideal for all ages, and after the latest updates it seems that it will continue to be one of the most popular titles of all time for many more years. .