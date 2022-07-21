This Famous Actress Would Return To ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Alongside Reese Witherspoon – CINEMABLEND

Next year, ‘Legally Blonde 3’ will hit theaters and this actress wants to play the character she gave life to in 2001.

The actress selma blairwho played Vivian Kensington in legally blondesaid in a recent interview that he could return as his character in the new installment of the franchise, Legally blonde 3.

Launched 21 years ago, in 2001, legally blonde he came back to Reese witherspoon a Hollywood icon for her portrayal of brilliant Harvard law student Elle Woods. With Mindy Kaling (I never) and Dan Goor (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) in charge of the script, Legally blonde 3 It will follow Woods, who was practicing at one of Boston’s top law firms but was fired after opening a case against a cosmetics corporation for animal abuse.

Selma Blair played Elle’s enemy Vivian in the first part.



legally blonde it dominated movie box offices around the world and quickly became a classic of Hollywood comedies. Following its success, the franchise spawned a sequel, Legally Blonde: Blonder Than Ever, which was released in 2020. In it, we saw the return of Elle’s best friend, Paulette (Jennifer Coolidge) and her fiancé Emmett (luke wilson), but not Vivian, played by Selma Blair.

In 2018, Witherspoon announced that she would return as Elle for a third installment, which has been delayed from its initial May 2022 release date. Now, Blair spoke on author Evan Ross Katz’s podcast, Shut Up Evanabout the possibility that he will return to Legally blonde 3.



Blair said that she would love to return in Legally Blonde 3.



Blair said that the role of Vivian was a highlight in her acting career and that she hopes to make at least one cameo appearance in the third film in the franchise. “I hope that he can at least make a cameo. I hope that legacy can continue, because that’s what it was. That movie is one of the good things that life gives us. It’s a culminating thing. I feel like: ‘Yes, my obituary will be seen right'”.

Although Kaling has kept the details of the plot of Legally blonde 3the screenwriter has given some hints about what Elle audiences can expect when it opens next year: The film will follow Elle Woods in her 40s, who will face the changes in the world since she debuted in the first film.