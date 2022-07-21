Third function opens for the comedy “The worst singer in the world”

It has already opened a third function for the comedy “The worst singer in the world”, a play based on real events and written by Peter Quilter, which tells the story of Florence Foster Jenkins, an artist that no one was able to break her will to sing.

“For her, singing and continuing to sing until her last days was the only thing that mattered, it was what she was passionate about,” indicates a press release for this comedy, starring Marilyn Pupo, Braulio Castillo, Sara Jarque, Yamaris Latorre and Jason Calderón , directed by Gilberto Valenzuela.

The play, which has a film version starring Meryl Streep, has been nominated for the Laurence Olivier Awards for best new comedy and has been performed in countries on all continents and has already been acclaimed by more than a million viewers, according to the information supplied.

The funny comedy will be presented from August 20 at the Santurce Fine Arts Center and tickets are already on sale at ticketera.com, tcpr.com and the theater box office.

“This is one of the most important pieces I’ve had to do in my career. It is exciting and I am grateful to the universe, to God and to the producers for allowing me to be in this work. A movie was made of this play and starred Meryl Streep. That in itself is an honor and pride. It is challenging for me, because there is nothing that is not top quality. I have to sing three parts of operas. The Song of Adele by Strauss, Aria from the Queen of the Night by Mozart and Carmen by (Georges) Bizet. I have to sing them in German, imagine I have never sung, nor have I spoken in German,” Pupo said in an interview with El Nuevo Día in early January.