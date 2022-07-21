They reported the separation of Maribel Domínguez from the U-20 Women’s Tri due to “serious indiscipline”

(Photo: special)

The problems in National Team of soccer of Mexico follow. Now the coach of the U-20 women’s representative, Maribel Dominguez, and all his coaching staff, are at this moment under investigationso they are momentarily separated from the position.

Although the news began to circulate in the specialized media on Wednesday afternoon, various sources confirmed it to ESPNDigital after 11:00 p.m.

according to the medium, the problem that triggered the separation is “serious” because it is a delicate situation indiscipline within the team of which, even, the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation is informed (FMF), louis yonwho immediately requested the separation of the representative Tricolor coach.

Although no details were entered, the issue could explode from one moment to another because the conflict would go far since the case could not be controlled.

“In the next few hours, more will surely be known about the subject, which obviously will be sought to cover up, since the conflict, as far as was known, led to a strong division in the team’s squad that meant that the squad did not have their training by the afternoon”

The investigation is still ongoing and it is known that a resolution could come soon in the next few hours, since a press conference will be convened this Thursday afternoon.

Maribel Domínguez and the Mexican National Team have at the door to face the Sub 20 world which will take place in Costa Rica from August 10 to 28. El Tri is in group B along with Germany, Colombia and New Zealand.

On the other hand, after the failure of the Mexican Women’s National Team on his mission to go to the next 2023 World Cupas well as to 2024 OlympicsDe Luisa declared that there will be a Directorate of National Women’s Teams of Mexico and there are already possible candidates for the position.

The objective of implementing a direction like the men’s category is to have a better organization in the ‘Tricolor’. In the men’s branch this has been implemented for several years.

The first candidate is former player Jill Ellis, who was born in the United Kingdom and who in 2015 was recognized as the best coach in the world.

Ellis took the reins of the United States National Team from 2014 to 2019 and managed to win two World Cups.

The current coach of the Rayadas de Monterrey is also an option. Eva has established herself as one of the best coaches in the Liga MX Femenil and has shown her qualities with Rayadas.

Either one could be an option, given their experience in Liga MX Femenil and the success they’ve had with their respective teams. Mario Domínguez is the director of Tigres Femenil, Nelly Simón is the director of Chivas Femenil.

The appointment will be made official this Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

