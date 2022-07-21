these are the most famous canines belonging to politicians and artists

This Thursday, July 21, International Dog Day is commemorated, a date that seeks to make people aware of the large number of abandoned dogs that are waiting for someone to adopt them.

The named ‘man’s best friend’ has been for many years the faithful companion of the human being. But, the most important thing is the company they keep us and the ability they have to cheer us up on a bad day.

That is why, below, we present the most famous dogs belonging to politicians and artists

Bo and Sunny, former President Obama’s companions in the White House

Barack Obama (Pete Souza/The White House)

Obama and his family’s dogs named Bo and Sunny caught the public’s attention due to their great beauty and friendliness that they showed to the people who came to the visits at the White House.

“Everyone wants to see them and take pictures of them,” said Michelle Obama, the former president’s wife.

Nemo, the faithful friend of Macron

Emmanuel Macron

Another of the politicians and presidents who has similarly demonstrated his love for animals is Frenchman Emmanuel Macron.

The highest representative of the French Republic adopted a black Labrador and griffon cross, which was without a family in an animal shelter. The president welcomed him into his family baptizing him with the name of Nemo, in honor of the famous character in Jules Verne’s novel, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”

Kenzie comes into Trudeau’s life

Justin Trudeau

The Canadian prime minister is another of the politicians and world leaders who does not contemplate breaks from his busy life without a pet.

It was in April 2016 when Justin Trudeau presented, through a publication on his Twitter profile, the then 11-month-old puppy Portuguese Water Dog, whom the family had adopted and whom they baptized as Kenzie.

Lissy, the Queen of England’s new Cocker Spaniel

Queen isabel II

One of the gifts that Queen Elizabeth II received during the celebrations of her 70 years of reign was an English Cocker Spaniel dog that responded to the name of Lissy.

It should be remembered that since she was 18 years old, Queen Elizabeth II has always been passionate about Corgis, dogs that originated in Welsh and that came to Great Britain with the Vikings.

Putin and his taste for dogs

Vladimir Purin

Vladimir Putin is one of the most serious politicians, the truth is that his character seems to be totally different when there is a pet involved.

The Russian president is a recognized animal lover and even shows off his two dogs at some public events, the Bulgarian shepherd Buffy and the Akita Yume.

Major and Champ, Biden’s best friends

Joe Biden

With the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House, Major and Champ made their arrival becoming the best friends of the president of the most powerful nation in the world.

On the entertainment side, there are also dogs that rose to fame thanks to their respective masters rescuing them from a shelter to give them the love they deserve.

Butters, the faithful companion of Katy Perry

Katy Perry

Katy Perry, the pop singer is one of the figures that shows the most love to her pet, it is a brown Cavoodle named Butters and who usually appears in the artist’s Instagram posts.

Pepper – Reese Witherspoon

Reese witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon usually uploads photos and videos to her Instagram account with her pet Pepper, a French bulldog who lives with her family.

Finn, the canine who has helped Amanda Seyfried

amanda seyfried

Actress Amanda Seyfried also boasts on social media about her life with her dog Finn, who was rescued by the actress from an abandoned animal shelter. According to various media, the pet has helped Seyfried with the obsessive-compulsive disorder that she has suffered since she was 19 years old.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

She is one of the most recognized public figures for the love she has for her dogs, so much so that she ordered her 12 children to build a mansion.

Paris has among other animals: three cats, six ferrets, four sugar gliders (a kind of lemurs), a parrot, a pig, a pony and a partridge, three ferrets, two rabbits, two monkeys and three cats until reaching the number of 36 members of Hilton’s pet family.

