these are all the news

While it is true that the main focus is on the iOS 16 beta program, Apple has been developing iOS 15.6 in the meantime. Now, after its tests in the form of beta It officially arrives and we can now install it on our devices alongside iPadOS 16.6, watchOS 8.7, and tvOS 16.6. Updates with little news, but interesting.

Surely the last update before iOS 16

Being a .6 version of the operating system, they are Few changes coming to systems, but interesting in several respects. Changes that, we calculate, will be the last we will see in iOS 15 until iOS 16 is officially released. The complete list of new features is as follows:

Correction of a bug in Safari which could cause a tab to go back to the previous page.

which could cause a tab to go back to the previous page. Correction of a bug in Settings that could continue to show device storage as full when it wasn’t.

that could continue to show device storage as full when it wasn’t. Fixed a bug that could cause braille devices slow down or become unresponsive when using Mail.

slow down or become unresponsive when using Mail. Correction of an error that could affect the operation of the app Books .

. The tv-app adds the option to replace a match that is in progress and pause and move forward or backward through playback.

The changes, as we see, are minor. Minor bug fixes that allow systems to work even better. Something that, everything is said, was to be expected after the news that iOS 15 brought both in its first version and in the rest of the updates.

However, it should be remembered that in the first hours after the launch of the operating systems, downloads may be somewhat slower than usual due to the high level of demand. A wait that will be rewarded with even more efficient devices.