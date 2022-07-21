There is no medicine in the ISSSTE of SLP denounce beneficiaries – El Sol de San Luis

There is a shortage of medicines in the State delegation of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE), the beneficiaries report that since July 1 they cannot fill a simple prescription for calcium, although they indicate that the situation has worsened throughout the year.

Mr. Alejandro, 65 years old, who suffers from kidney failure, diabetes and hypertension, mentions that throughout the year it has been a viacrucis to be able to fill the prescriptions that the federal health institution itself supplies him.

For him and his family, it is constant to listen to the users of the ISSSTE clinics and hospital, complain because the pharmacy does not deliver their medicines, even when it is a simple calcium; although there are serious reports of lack of medications such as insulin, or some others that are used to treat heart disease.

In a simple case, such as acquiring calcium, this complainant reports that at the beginning of July he was prescribed his normal dose of this medication, he went to the pharmacy and was told that there was none and that he should come back days later, he has done so constantly, and last week they told him that a national batch would arrive on Tuesday but that it takes time to get it to the warehouses so they asked him to return on Wednesday, when he did so they told him again that Mexico had not sent the medicine and they asked him to return the next week.

While his family has to bear the costs of acquiring this medicine, which seems simple, but costs around 100 pesos, only one of them is good for one day, since he has to take eight tablets a day, that is, a single tube is enough for him for a day, that is, you have to spend 100 a day to be able to receive this mineral that is used to form and maintain strong bones and carry out many important functions of the body.

In addition to this, this man indicates that some medications related to his illnesses did not arise either. But this situation not only affects him, but many of his colleagues, who despite their age, have to go and come to hospitals in search of drugs that help them remedy some of their ills.

In this regard, the ISSSTE social communication area was questioned, where they reported that just yesterday, Pedro Zenteno Santaella, was questioned about it during a tour carried out by the municipalities of Huasteca Potosina and reported that it was checked in the warehouse and that already He instructed the personnel of the medical units to make an extraordinary request and to supply the medicine immediately, he also assured the Huastec reporters that the supply of medicines at the national level is 97 percent and in San Luis Potosí it is between 92 and 94 percent.