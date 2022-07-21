The video with the biggest pieces of Marcela Tinayre aired on her show

Thursday, July 21, 2022



Marcela Tinayre He made a string of mistakes in the middle of his program and the users of social networks did not forgive him. Being confused with his guests as well as in the presentation of a report, they condemned the daughter of Mirtha Legrand.

To recap how the whole story began, go back a few weeks when he had a war with Laura Ufal. As the entertainment journalist started her program later, a fight arose between the two and they had no problem exposing themselves publicly.

But while in Show Partners, Rodrigo Lussich presented its sections of the bombs of the day, one of them was dedicated to Marcela. It is that the rude and repeated errors, evidenced the bad moment that is going through the air.

First of all, he wanted to present a report dealing with Jack Nicholson, who appeared in a video dancing salsa, thanks to the influence of his Colombian wife. However, at the time of launching it on the air, she slipped: “Now we go to the choreography of Anthony Hopkins”.

The serious thing in this matter is that he never noticed this mistake, nor did his colleagues, nor the production that did not even notify him. After watching that video Marcela wanted to tell an anecdote about a movie Nicholson and not only did he get the name wrong again, but he couldn’t remember the information.

“He is a man who recognizes his history and everything that surrounds him. I, who have a cinematographic memory, the film he makes with… I don’t remember. That he has a birthday, that he gets angry about everything. The one who can’t step on the tiles. Don’t you remember?” he commented. Tinayre in the midst of great confusion.

But that is not this since in a program where he had as a star guest Alexander Mullerwas also wrong about the role played by the actor in the success of Cebollitas. Marcela I was convinced that his character was about one of the children, when really he was playing the father of the boys who played.

Lastly, and perhaps one of the worst, is when he got lost in the days of the week. On Tuesday she was live and assured: “Tomorrow Friday we will release the report”, which found her totally disoriented and they had to help her to realize that she was still missing for the end of the week.