the troubling revelation of Bruno Fernandes

MANCHESTER (ENGLAND) – Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play this season? If so many ask. A question that was also addressed to compatriot and teammate at Manchester United Bruno Fernandes. The former Udinese and Sampdoria, however, has dribbled all questions about the future of CR7 talking about the difficult period he is going through: “I don’t want to be involved, but everyone’s decisions have to be respected. I don’t know what he said to the club or the manager. I just want to say that you have to respect his space. We all try to help him, he has family problems and he deserves respect. last year he was our top scorer – keep on –, he scored many goals for us. It is the club that has to make certain choices, but Cristiano has to make his choices. I don’t know, as I said I don’t know what you think, everyone thinks he wants to leave, I didn’t ask him anything, the only thing I told him when he didn’t show up was if everything was ok with the family. He told me what he was going through without adding anything else “.