The spectacular 50 years of Sofía Vergara: “My bust has helped me in my career”

Colombian model, presenter and actress Sofia Vergara It is considered one of the most attractive Latinas, although it will always be better to say Hispanic, a more accurate term than the other denomination with French roots. She exhibits a sensational anatomy of dizzying curves as she is watched by her many admirers. She turned half a century on July 10, married a couple of times and mother of a thirty-year-old son who is often confused when she walks with him arm in arm as if he were her boyfriend.

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, in the summer of 1972, she was going to be a dentist, but she got tired in her third year of college. The one who was familiarly called “Toti”, finding herself on a beach, she received an offer from a talent scout, who managed to convince her to accept photogenic tests. That was how she began her role as a model, announcing “Pepsi Cola”. Over time she also promoted other products, such as “McDonalds” and “Colgate”. When she left to live in the United States, a nationality that she would one day acquire, she settled in Los Angeles, which is where she developed her other facet as an actress, in film and television. In this last medium, she managed to succeed in the series modern-family, with which she obtained an unusual notoriety and high income, to the point that she is considered one of the best-paid stars on the small screen. Magazine Forbes A few years ago, he estimated that his fortune amounted to around forty million dollars, a figure that has been increasing, which allowed him not long ago to acquire a huge mansion valued at twenty-three million euros.

Sofia Vergara She is not an actress of recognized solvency, because her physique is what directors and producers have taken into account the most when hiring her. She admits it like this:My bust has helped me in my career, and that when I was a teenager I wanted to reduce it, but my mother advised me against it, telling me that when I grew up it would be very useful, as it has turned out. I have always felt very sexy.” The fact is that at the cost of effort and study, the Colombian has come to work on the always demanding New York Broadway stages, where she took part in some performances of the musical Chicago. She has also been the presenter of several musical events, since she did it in a distant Viña del Mar Song Festival and later in other North American events.

With Joe Manganiello | File, Archive

Since she was young she had boyfriends galore, especially when she was studying in High School and fell in love with a classmate named José Luís González Ripoll with whom she married, at the age of nineteen, in 1991. Their passion lasted just over a year . They had a boy, Manolo, Sofia’s only child to date. In 1993 they got a divorce.

Sofia Vergara lived other sentimental adventures such as the one with Tom Cruise, also with the singer Craig David and even ensures that Luis Miguel spent a season with her. More intense was his idyll with the businessman Nick Loeb, with whom he had marriage plans, which went awry. The fact is that at the time when they were most in love they decided to freeze some embryos. And when they said goodbye, both began a legal dispute that in court the judge dealing with the case ruled in favor of Sofía. This happened in 2014 and since then she is the one who can use them whenever she wants, no matter how much her ex has caused considerable anger. Topic for debate, no doubt about whether only one of the two can have such a precious treasure.

There was a time that, without love in between, Sofia Vergara He went to restaurants with his son Manolo, who is now thirty years old, skilled in the kitchen. And arm in arm or hand in hand, in the environs of Hollywood many considered the couple as if they were a couple, which amused them greatly. The time came when Sofia needed to have a man by her side with whom to share a roof and a bed. And that would be the actor and producer joe manganiellowith whom he has lived since 2015.

In the area of ​​Hispanic artists, it has been said that Sofia Vergara occupies a prominent position. Like Shakira, she is now in low hours due to her disagreement with the rascal of her husband, the culé Piqué. They have also compared her to another winner, Salma Hayek. In this regard, when Sofía began to stand out as a blonde by birth, they made her change her hair. Blacks like Salma’s, in the belief that she would not understand a Hispanic character with light colors. Is it that in Spain there are no blondes galore? Well, that… But Sofía had no choice but to accept that capillary clause to interpret certain roles.

Around her life there is a tragic episode that always produces a painful memory for her. She from a family of six brothers, one of them, Rafael, was killed in 1998 when they tried to kidnap him. Then another painful incident arose, starring his other brother, Julio, who was deported to Colombia from the United States, proving his criminal record. Affected by such events, Sofía Vergara had to get ahead, avoiding being a continuous object in the pages of the black chronicle. At the age of twenty-eight, she suffered from thyroid cancer, the gland was removed, leaving her with a scar forever on her neck that she has always hidden as best she could, taking into account those close-ups to which the protagonists are subjected in the cinema and television.

Sofía confesses that she does not play sports, although she does undergo exercises in the gym to always have a fit physique. She is spicy in her way of addressing the camera and her audience, she always shows that she is able to maintain a large dose of good humor. Beauty, which she cannot avoid, she assures that it is something that is had when the woman is sure of possessing it. In her case, we do not doubt it. Obvious…