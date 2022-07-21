«The sentence against abortion? A tragedy »- Corriere.it

from Barbara Visentin

The American singer-songwriter has released two surprise unreleased songs, a return to the guitar and vocal origins

“I wanted to go back to how things were in the beginning. Finneas and me making music with her guitar, at our parents’ house, and then making people listen to it right away ». So, without going through months of studio work, planning and organization delays, Billie Eilish has released two new surprise songs. Two acoustic ballads, only voice and guitar, that she and her older brother, a trusted collaborator from the beginning, couldn’t wait to play: «These songs mean so much to me. I am so happy that they are yours, ”she wrote on social media.

The 20-year-old American singer-songwriter, world pop phenomenon, gave her fans as a gift “TV” And “The 30th”twoguitar songs, as he called them, which for the moment are all the unpublished material he has, he told radio host Zane Lowe in an interview released on Apple Music: “We hope to release a record within next year. But I hate to say it, I know it’s a disappointment, “Tv” and “The 30th” are the only two songs we have. But these songs are really current for me and I didn’t want to wait for them to get old “

On «TV» Eilish – fresh from the European tour and in particular from the triumph of the festival of Glastonbury, where she was the youngest solo headliner ever to perform on the main stage – she looks around finding herself alone, while in the United States the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, that is the sentence that legalized abortion: «The Internet has gone crazy watching movie stars on trial, as they are overturning Roe v. Wade », he sings, evidently referring also to the most popular Depp-Heard process: «I had written this verse a few weeks before Roe v. Wade happened. Then it happened, just on Glastonbury day. My mom came to me and she said “they overturned it”. It was like being hit by a blanket of tragedy. I mean, there was hardly any reaction. I had this unrealistic hope that it wouldn’t happen. And now we really live in a scary world»Comments Billie in the interview. Of this melancholic song, in which she does not hold back to take a position on current events as she is used to her, the singer had given a first live taste during the tour. And at the end, in fact, you can hear the live voices of the fans singing with her “maybe I’m the problem”, “maybe I’m the problem”, lost in a humanity distracted by gossip in which it does not recognize itself.

“The 30th”on the other hand, it is a more difficult song to decipher and dates back a few months back, the first song composed after the publication of the second album «Happier than ever», released a year ago: «We wrote“ The 30th ”on December 30th. Something happened on November 30th and it had been the most indescribable thing to witness. I threw down all these thoughts, I needed them. ‘ The text refers to an accident, an ambulance waking up and a hospitalization: “In a hospital bed you told me you were afraid, I was afraid too,” sings Billie.

These two very personal songs take the former teenager of records (seven Grammy Awards, an Academy Award for the James Bond soundtrack “No time to die” and an endless series of firsts) back to a pure songwriting dimension, stripped of any superstructure. And on the other hand, she is always the one who confesses that she doesn’t like long recording sessions in the studio: «I don’t like studying. There are no windows, there is a smell of grass, there are other artists you meet while you look stupid and then you get embarrassed because they saw you looking stupid. I don’t know, it scares me. Being in the studio really gives me social anxiety ». Better to go back to basics: «We met all the people we work with sitting down to sing what we had written. That’s how Finneas and I started. They are our roots ».