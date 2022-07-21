The real reason Reese Witherspoon is taking a career break

When it comes to the hottest stars in Hollywood, there is no doubt that Reese Witherspoon is at the top of the best. She has shown that her talent knows no bounds and she has starred in everything from hit movies to popular TV shows like “Big Little Lies” and “The Morning Show” just to name a few. And who could forget Witherspoon playing the character of Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde”? According to her IMDb profile, she has also been behind the camera as a producer and writer.

The mother of three has spoken about working in the entertainment industry many times in her life, including how far she has come since starring in movies since she was a child.

As Oprah would say, Witherspoon had an “aha!” time when he was 34 years old and stopped relying so much on reps from him. “I felt like I needed to take back control of my career. Because as a child actress, you just have a different relationship with your managers,” she explained to People in 2021.

After adopting a new work ethic, Witherspoon has still landed plenty of breakout roles and has only herself to thank for how her career has gone.

Reese Witherspoon is pausing projects for nine months

Reese Witherspoon is taking a break from acting. The “Morning Show” star sat down for an interview with the Apple Podcast “We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle,” where she explained more about her hiatus as an actress and how long she hopes to stop filming.

“I haven’t really told anyone, but I made a pact with myself not to shoot anything for nine months,” the actress explained, noting that it’s hard.

“I know it sounds like ‘Oh, only nine months?’ That’s really hard for me. I have a very busy brain, I like to have that sense of accomplishment. I like being on set.” It makes sense, and it sounds like Witherspoon has been in tons of movies and movies over the years.

Witherspoon also elaborated a bit more. “But it’s been a challenge for me, but it was a challenge where I wanted to stay quiet, and you can’t find your next steps forward when you’re running and keeping yourself busy and you don’t give in to who I am.”

Witherspoon has pondered what the next chapter of her life will look like, and hopefully her break will give her some time to think things through.

But is there one thing he didn’t say that he’s taking a break from? Her clothing line, Draper James. The actress posted a line photo of her on July 17, showing that she’s probably still pretty busy.