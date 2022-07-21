The reaction of Max Verstappen when seeing the speed of Checo Pérez in Red Bull

Checo Pérez arrived at Red Bull for the 2021 season and helped Max Verstappen win the drivers’ championship (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

The 2022 season of the Formula 1 He reached the middle of the calendar and among the candidates for champion a Mexican was placed for the first time, Sergio Perezwho is playing his second year in Red Bull Racing and that he has the most powerful teammate on the grid.

Is about Max Verstappenwho has rarely been surpassed by a teammate and with whom he boasts an extraordinary relationship on and off the track, something that was demonstrated with his last words about the sporting rivalry they have.

After being questioned about Sergio’s level this year, Max assured: “I always knew that he is very fast and stuff, so it wasn’t a shock or a surpriseI knew what I could do,” according to ESPNas the Mexican beat him in qualifying and in the race twice this year.

Checo Pérez won in Monaco and generated a negative reaction from Verstappen’s father for not favoring his son (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

“There are no heated situations, of course we both try to win the race, but in the end you have to win as a team and work together”

In this way he clarified how the rivalry between the two teammates occurs, because although prior to the French GP Mad Max he has a 51-point lead in the Drivers’ World CupNo one at Red Bull has ruled him out of contention and the following races before the summer break will be crucial to keeping him in contention.

Similarly, Verstappen spoke about the renewal of contract Czech until 2024 and gave the go-ahead for his quality, rhythm and his quality as a partner, as it should be remembered that the man from Guadalajara was key for Max to become champion in 2021.

“I think it was a logical choice to give Czech a new contract and yes, it is very nice to work with him. We have fun on and off the track, that is also important for the team”, he stated.

Max Verstappen leads the 2022 Drivers’ World Championship after 11 races (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

These words went hand in hand with what was mentioned by Sergio PerezWell, in an interview with LADbible He was questioned about the possible jealousy that could exist between one and the other due to the recent results, since Max has separated considerably in recent weeks.

“In the past I have experienced jealousy from a teammate, because you obviously want to win; but when the guy next to you wins, you have to give him credit, you have to accept him and be proud of what he has done”affirmed the Tapatío.

“CI guess not a lot of people can take it, but I think, inside of us, when I win, when Max wins, we are always proud of each other And I think it’s something good inside of us.”

Checo Pérez will seek to recover after suffering two retirements in the last four races of the season (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

Currently Czech Perez He is in third place in the Drivers’ Championship after 11 races. He has 151 points and is 57 units behind the leader Verstappen exactly halfway through the championship, so it will be crucial to return to victory in order not to get away from Max, his main rival to beat this year.

The next test will be in France within the circuit paul ricard, specifically on Sunday, July 24 at 8:00 a.m., in Mexico City time. Afterwards, the Hungarian GP will be held at the hungaroring circuit on Sunday July 31 at the same time.

