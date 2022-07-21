the new refusal leads to discussion

Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet decided his future but is meeting more and more closed doors in this strange summer

Cristiano Ronaldo now seems a burden. Manchester United and the new Dutch coach Erik Ten Haag would like to convince him but the English journalists now consider him mentally already distant from the Red Devils.

The Portuguese still has the goal of playing in the Champions League and chasing his sixth title in Europe’s premier club competition. Competition of which he is the prince scorer, with 15 goals ahead of Messi, and the player with the most games in front of goalkeeper Iker Casillas and Messi himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not participate in the first phase of the retirement with Manchester United, who in fact started the preparation and played the first friendlies without him. Meanwhile, rumors spread about his possible destinations.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the new refusal

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the possibility of moving to Bayern Munich, but the track soon declined. His recent presence in Madrid has also been the subject of expectations and speculations about meetings, not confirmed according to what was later revealed by the Spanish newspaper Marca, with the president of Real Florentino Perez.

The Blancos’ agenda does not currently include the return of Cristiano Ronaldo and the current scenario of the Portuguese, eager to change teams, will not involve a different strategy of the club. However, Real maintains a correct and friendly relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, as evidenced by the presence in these days of his son on the Campus of the foundation of the merengues.

But this does not come close to the hypothesis of a return of Cristiano Ronaldo who in Madrid has won fifteen trophies, including two triumphs in the La Liga, two successes in the Copa del Rey and four Champions League, also becoming the best scorer in the history of the club. During his stay in Madrid he also won four Ballon d’Ors, in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.