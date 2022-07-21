The new horror game that is free and is all the rage on Steam

The multiplayer title was released very recently and has already become a trend on the PC platform.





Steam publish new games every day. East, it is one of the most recent launches of the platform and already accumulates thousands of playersbecause of his captivating gameplay since it is completely free.











Video Horror Society the past came out July 18, 2022 and that’s it it is trending on PC platform. The title has a retro air and, due to its playability, became all the rage despite the short time it has been in the catalog. Also, yesand can download completely free. The game is not yet in its final version, since its creators left open the possibility of making modifications based on the comments they receive from the players.

What is Video Horror Society about, the free game that is trending on Steam

The multiplayer title has games of up to 5 people, in which one will embody a monster and the other four will be teenagers who seek to survive. It is set in a video club from the 80sin which the villains can be of any type: from a fearsome werewolf to a sinister doll. Humans will each have different abilities, which They must use the best way to kill evil beings. In addition, they will be able to create special weapons to combat them. They will also have the ability to customize their teens from head to toe.

