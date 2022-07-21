The new “black and Filipino” Disney princess: singer-songwriter HER as Belle

The next “Belle” of “The beauty and the Beast“Will have the traits Afro-Filipinos. HERthe Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter, was chosen to play the popular Disney princess “Belle” in ABC’s upcoming animated and live-action special titled “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration“, Produced by Jon M. Chu and directed by Hamish Hamilton.

The protagonist of the animated film “Beauty and the Beast” is certainly one of the most loved Disney princesses ever. The character, since her debut in 1991, quickly entered the public’s imagination to earn a live-action remake in 2017 in which the princess was played by the actress Emma Watson.

The story – based on the tale “Beauty and the Beast” by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, taking some ideas from the 1946 film of the same name – a new adaptation will return soon on the occasion of the thirty years of the animated film, the first ever to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. The film won the Golden Globe Award for Best Picture, Musical / Comedy, while the theme song “Beauty and the Beast” won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1992.

And the new princess will be the star of R&B HER, at the registry office Gabriella Sarmiento WilsonAmerican singer-songwriter, born in Vallejo on June 27, 1997. The 25-year-old who has already won an Oscar – in 2021 for best song with the song “Fight For You“, The soundtrack of the acclaimed film“ Judas and the Black Messiah ”- will thus be the first Afro Filipino woman to play the role of“ Belle ”on screen. “I can’t believe I can be part of the legacy of ‘Beauty and the Beast’. The world will see a black and Filipino Belle”Are the words of HER (acronym for“ Having Everything Revealed ”, that is, having revealed everything). “I’ve always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It’s very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful, ”says the singer-songwriter.

The two-hour reinterpretation of “Beauty and the Beast” will be recorded in front of the audience, live, ai Disney Studios. It will air December 15 on the ABC channel and will be available on Disney + the next day. “With its obvious extraordinary talent And stage presence, HER is the perfect embodiment of our Belle and we are thrilled that audiences see her in this celebration of creativity. We were both influenced as storytellers by the original animated film, so it’s very exciting to collaborate together to honor the art of that timeless classic, while also inspiring a whole new generation of creators, ”says the executive producer. Jon M. Chu.

In just under four years, HER garnered 20 Grammy Award nominations and five wins, as well as an Oscar for his song “Fight For You,” by Judas and the Black Messiah. Next year, she will make her acting debut in the Warner Bros. adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “The Color Purple“. HER released her debut album, “Back of My Mind“, In June 2021 and won the Grammy Award Song of the Year for“ I Can’t Breathe ”. To date, the artist has amassed nearly 6 billion audios and streams worldwide.