The letter that detonated the bomb in the Mexican Women’s U-20 National Team

Maribel Domínguez has been involved in controversy in recent hours, due to an alleged complaint by a player before the Mexican Soccer Federation through a letter

The theme of the U-20 Women’s National Team was revealed last night ESPN and has generated a wave of speculation around it, for the time being unsupported, which only adds to the existing confusion due to the investigation against Maribel Dominguez and its entire coaching staff, just 20 days after the completion of the Cup of World of the category, which will be played in Costa Rica.

It’s not about denying anyone. Nor that I am absolutely right, however, personally, I am not going to fall into the game of speculations just because they read me more or support my credibility. That is earned over the years, with a fireproof trajectory.

That is why I write these lines. What I know happened within the women’s national teams is a delicate and serious accusation from a player (at least that is what I have corroborated) who denounced before the Mexican Soccer Federation, read Yon de Luisa, an alleged mistreatment of the coach of the equipment, Maribel Dominguezin the ways and manners in which he addresses the soccer players, a situation that was not to the liking of the aforementioned player, who sent a letter to Yon de Luisa to make him see the ‘reality’ of what was apparently happening in the team .

They assure me that in that letter he also involved topics of another nature, which out of respect and without evidence I cannot confirm, but that they have to do with off-court topics that, since they are not precise, I personally will not fall into speculations that only damage the morale of the coach herself, without having evidence, and that unfortunately in social networks she was already judged without hearing the real reasons for the problem.

Maribel Dominguez imago7

It’s not about defending anyone. I’m not interested. One should only be responsible with what is written, pointed out and accused. If the indications expressed in that document are true, the ultimate consequences must be reached.

I even know that Yon de Luisa, upon receiving this letter, immediately asked for the dismissal of the entire coaching staff, including Maribel Dominguezto be interrogated, a situation that they tell me has already occurred or will occur in the next few hours.

The issue is so delicate because they report to me that several members of the coaching staff feel singled out and judged without their arguments having been thoroughly investigated and heard.

The animosity with the complaining player (I have the name, but I must corroborate it) occurred from the beginning with Maribel Dominguez because it was not taken into account by the national coach and a strange atmosphere began to be generated in the Mexican team, which obviously involves the entire squad, which they reveal to me, they must have stopped their training last Tuesday afternoon.

We will see how the FMF takes this delicate issue and what the position will be. The only thing I can tell you is that on both sides they will go to the last consequences to launder the honor, which is already beginning to be tarnished in the media.

The ‘bomb’ exploded on Yon de Luisa, on a topic that has been talked about for a long time and was an open secret. They tell me that the previous national team managers were aware of the problem, but did nothing to solve it.

Hopefully this is reported clearly to avoid speculation and suspicion that only damage the reputation of all involved and that takes Mexican soccer between its feet.