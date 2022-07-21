“The League is going to be even bigger having a legend”

America’s defeat against Manchester City did not dampen the joy of Jonathan Dos Santos, who met Dani during the years he was at Barcelona and coincided with the South American.

The Mexican midfielder Jonathan dos Santos shared his joy at the arrival of daniel alves to MX League noting that the Brazilian player is a very dear friend and that he is waiting for him in Mexico City.

A good friendship arose between the two, since Jona is of Brazilian descent and that united him with the successful right back.

“It is done? Oh well, welcome, man, damn she pooped. It’s great, what a joy to have him with us in the League, it’s going to be an even bigger League having a legend, a football icon like Daniel (Alves)”, said the Eagles midfielder.

Jonathan Dos Santos was happy about the possibility of Dani Alves reaching Mexican soccer. EFE

In the same tenor, the youngest of the Two saints mentioned that Dani “He is a great friend, I love him very much and he will be in the Mexico Cityso happy because we are going to share more moments together.”

Jonathan dos Santos arrived at the MX League A year ago in his first experience in Mexican soccer, because despite being Mexican since he was a child, he emigrated to Europe and trained in the basic forces of Barcelona and militated in the Old Continent.

The two coincided for five years in the Barcelona. Jonathan made his debut with the first team in the 2009-2010 season and during this time between them they won three league titles, three Spanish Super Cups, one Copa del Reya Champions Leaguea European Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Dani Alves sent a greeting to the family Two saints for the death of Zizinhofather of Jonathan Y Giovani dos Santosto whom he showed his support and affection.

“I would also like to publicly take the opportunity to send a brotherly hug to the Dos Santos family who lost their loved one, someone I loved very much, madly, a family that I love very much, all the boys,” declared the winger. Brazilian law.