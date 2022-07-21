The highest paid actresses per film of 2022 [CLASSIFICA]

Which are the actresses who have written the highest check for a single role in a movie in 2022? So be careful: not the highest paid actresses in general, the ones who bill the most (that’s another ranking). Here we talk about a single film and how much a female performer managed to get paid for that role.

This ranking is particularly interesting because it photographs well the rising stars and the active actresses more requested and desired at the moment, but also some icons that in general have lower rates, but to notice in some specific roles can require staggering figures (but still much lower than those of the male counterpart).

Advertisement

So let’s find out together which are the highest paid actresses per film of 2022.

The highest paid actresses in 2022: the ranking

The ranking was drawn up by extrapolating data from various sources such as Variety, then inserting the latest announcements relating to the contracts recently signed by the stars.

Here is the list of the highest female allowances released in 2022:

Jennifer Lawrence – $ 25 million





Netflix



Jennifer Lawrence has signed a hefty contract for No Hard Feelings, which is expected to hit theaters in the summer of 2023.

Little is known about the film: it should be one comedy reserved for an adult audience starring Lawrence. The screenplay is by Gene Stupnitsky, who also wrote Bad Teacher with Cameron Diaz.

Zendaya – between 13 and 15 million







Second place also a little Italian. In fact, Zendaya received this record-breaking check for Challengers, the directed drama by the Italian director Luca Guadagninowhose filming has just ended.

Advertisement

In the movie Zendaya will play a young tennis player turned coach for her husband. A bit of a drama, a bit of a sport, a bit of a love triangle.

Margot Robbie – 12.5 million





Warner Bros



Advertisement

We know practically everything about this role: Margot Robbie has written off this record check to play Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s film, alongside a stellar cast and Ryan Gosling as an oxygenated Ken.

Millie Bobby Brown – 10 million





Netflix



Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes

The Stranger Things star, who already earns sizable bucks for the series, has written off this sizable check to return to the role of Enola Holmes in the second film of the franchise.

To pay is therefore always Netflix, which launched together with the very young actress this franchise based on a series of children’s books starring the young sister of Sherlock Holmes (played by Henry Cavill).

Advertisement

Emily Blunt – 4 million





Black Label Media



Emily Blunt received this handsome check to participate in the rival Barbie film, at least as a release date: none other than Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan.

In the film, Blunt will play Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, the wife of the scientist who carried out the atomic bomb project.

Jamie Lee Curtis – 3.5 million







As we anticipated before, some actresses are so expected by the public in specific roles that they can write a very high check precisely because certain titles could not be done without them (or would not have the same appeal).

Anya Taylor-Joy – 1.8 million





Universal



Chess queen Anya Taylor-Joy got a large check thanks to colleague Charlize Theron.

The actress was in fact wanted by George Miller in the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, in which she will play Furiosa as a young man. Precisely the role that Theron made iconic in the previous film.

In order not to miss any news, subscribe for free to our Telegram channel at this address https://t.me/nospoilerit.