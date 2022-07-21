The Dark Knight Rises: fans celebrate the tenth anniversary of the film

The Dark Knight trilogy, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale, is perhaps one of the best adaptations in the history of the famous DC Comics superhero to hit the big screen. Christian Bale’s Batman is undoubtedly one of the public’s favorites, and despite the fact that new versions of the character have hit theaters in recent years, Nolan’s epic Gotham Vigilante films have not been far behind, as they continue to be considered masterpieces of the genre by thousands of fans.

Also read: Keanu Reeves wants to play Batman in live-action

Time flies, and 10 years have passed since the premiere of The Dark Knight Rises, a film that, despite having some flaws, closed Bale’s Batman trilogy with a flourish, and for many is the best of the films. three installments of the saga. This latest installment in the series, a sequel to 2005’s Batman Begins and 2008’s The Dark Knight, had its world premiere in New York on July 16, 2012 to critical and popular acclaim, becoming Considered the best film of the year.

In addition to critical acclaim, The Dark Knight Rises was a worldwide box-office success, grossing over $1 billion, ranking 33rd on the list of highest-grossing films of all time. In addition to Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman, the cast includes Tom Hardy as Bane, Anne Hathaway as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as John Blake, Gary Oldman as James Gordon, Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth and Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox.

According to the fans, one of the best things that The Dark Knight brought was an amazing and well-deserved ending for Bruce Wayne, and thanks to the happy ending, the audience was quite satisfied with the closure of the saga. For their 10th anniversary, fans took to social media to celebrate the occasion. You can see some featured tweets below:

Do not miss: Christian Bale says he was mocked for wanting to play a serious Batman

10 years ago today, THE EPIC CONCLUSION OF THE DARK KNIGHT TRILOGY, THE LEGEND ENDS, A FIRE WILL RISE, AND FROM THE SHADOWS, THE DARK KNIGHT ASCENDS. HAPPY 10 ANNIVERSARY.

10 Years Ago Today THE EPIC CONCLUSION OF THE DARK KNIGHT TRILOGY 🦇 THE LEGEND ENDS A FIRE WILL RISE AND FROM OUT OF THE SHADOWS THE DARK KNIGHT RISES 🦇 HAPPY 10TH ANNIVERSARY #TheDarkKnightRises #Batman #Bane #catwoman #Robin #dcomics pic.twitter.com/dBZV9l5Mk9 — Brian Hayes (@BrianHBHPackJr) July 20, 2022

On this day in the history of cinema. July 20, 2012: THE DARK KNIGHT RISES opens in the UK.

On this day in Movie History. July 20th 2012: THE DARK KNIGHT RISES is released in the UK.pic.twitter.com/MWae3sG0F2 — We Love Movies !!! 🎬 (@MoviePolls4U) July 20, 2022

The Dark Knight Rises arrived 10 years ago today. I remember going to see her. I am still to this day a huge fan of the film. Is it flawless? No, honestly far from it. But there is something about her that still draws me.

The Dark Knight Rises was 10 years ago today. I remember going to see it. I still to this day am a massive fan of the film Is it flawless? No, honestly far from it. But there’s something about it that keeps drawing me back in. https://t.co/KikoYZOIwV — MILLER™️⚪️⚪️🔴 (@MrMiller_007) July 20, 2022

10 years of The Dark Knight Rises. The perfect conclusion to the larger trilogy.

10 years of The Dark Knight Rises

The perfect conclusion to the greatest trilogy🐐

pic.twitter.com/JToDZX3gwm — ‘ (@siddhantblanco) July 20, 2022

10 years of for me, the best film of #Batman that made it to the big screen. 10 years since the premiere of #TheDarkKnightRises. pic.twitter.com/ygSwc6ev5I — IVAN ALEXIS (@ivan_alexis__) July 20, 2022

10 YEARS AGO FROM THIS EPIC FINAL!! #TheDarkKnightRises

A monumental conclusion to the EPIC trilogy

10 years of The Dark Knight Rises. A perfect ending to one of the great trilogies. #TheDarkKnightRises

10 Years Of The Dark Knight Rises

A Perfect Ending To One of The Great Trilogies #TheDarkKnightRises pic.twitter.com/47fnVtOr0B — M. Mahad (@Mahad___here) July 20, 2022

Don’t leave without reading: Christian Bale has not seen The Batman and confesses that he does not watch many movies