The Block 2.0 in Fortnite Season 3: help rebuild Tilted Floors

Epic Games has announced the release of The Block 2.0 in Fortnite. This is the return of a popular gameplay mechanic from Chapter 1; by voting with gold bars, players will have the opportunity to rebuild Tilted towers in different ways in fortnite season 3. Just below we tell you what does it consist of Y How to take part:

How to participate in The Block 2.0 in Fortnite Season 3?

To participate in The Block 2.0 of Fortnite Season 3, we have to enter matches in any game mode Y go to Tilted Floors anytime from 07/21/2022 at 15:00 CEST.

Location of Tilted Floors

Donation terminals will appear at various points in this area that will allow us to reconstruct Tilted Floors using gold bars.

Areas marked in red will be rebuilt

Each type of building will have its own voting period:

Restaurants: From July 21, 2022 at 15:00 CEST to July 27, 2022 at 21:00 CEST. We can vote for any of the three in the image.

Restaurant area in Pisos Picados

Apartments: From July 27, 2022 at 21:00 CEST to August 3, 2022 at 07:00 CEST. We can vote for any of the three in the image.

Apartment area in Pisos Picados

Stores: From August 3, 2022 at 07:00 CEST to August 9, 2022 at 15:00 CEST. We can vote for any of the three in the image.

Shopping area in Pisos Picados

We don’t get no prize for voting by spending our gold bars, but it can be an option to consider if we have them at the maximum (5,000) and we don’t know what to spend them on. In addition, contributing our grain of sand so that Pisos Picados is rebuilt in the way we like the most has its incentive.

This is one of the novelties of Fortnite Season 3. In our Fortnite guide, always updated, we talk about practically everything there is to know about the game, including how to complete all the Missions or how to get Indiana Jones.