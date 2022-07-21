the best-selling game in history passes them

Any online game is ideal for this concept. An element (a sword or a hat) that is unique, that we can equip, and with which we are identified. Destiny, Fortnite or Call of Duty are very clear examples of where an NFT could work. And we couldn’t forget the best-selling game in history: Minecraft. However, it seems that the latter does not want to tarnish his image by making deals with them.

We have already spoken on more than one occasion that NFTs could make sense within the world of video games . For example, it would be possible to port this technology into games so that a person could have a unique item to show off in a game. No two could be the same. And, if you want to get rid of it, you could do so while maintaining its exclusivity.

Minecraft prohibits everything related to the Blockchain

Minecraft is the best-selling game in the history of video games. And, in addition, it is owned by Microsoft. In theory, it is a game that fulfills everything necessary for NFTs to make sense, and a certain success, within this game: it is a massive online game, with a multitude of aesthetic skins and equippable objects, a sandbox mode and, although there is a unique item, it would not alter the experience of the players. However, Mojang disagrees.

This has been exposed by the company in charge of this game, who has published in a tweet, and on its own website, everything related between NFTs and Minecraft.

TL;DR:

“To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our Minecraft client and server applications nor may they be utilized to create NFTs associated with any in-game content…” — Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 20, 2022

As explained by those responsible, it is totally forbidden to make use of blockchain technology on the client and on the game server. In addition, the creation, sale and speculation of any content related to or inspired by the game, such as worlds, skins or any other items, is strictly prohibited.

It is not a final goodbye to NFTs

Anyway, even though Mojang has closed the door to all Blockchain technology within the game, he has not thrown away the key. As we can see on their website, they are going to closely follow the development and evolution of this technology so that, in the future, it can be implemented in the game and take advantage of it.

The problem is that, for now, they consider it to be a very green technology, and relying on it can cause them to lose that safe and inclusive gaming experience that they have spent so many years achieving. Despite this, they remember that, for now, and in the short-medium term, there are absolutely no plans to implement this technology within the game.