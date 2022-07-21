The aftermath of the confinement that almost ended Meryl Streep’s career

The confinement experienced between March and June 2021 left us with sequels that will be very difficult to erase even if the years go by. The same thing happened to meryl streepone of the best actresses working in Hollywood right now, and that in an interview with Entertainment Weekly has confessed that the home quarantine we were subjected to almost ended his career because he forgot to act.

This is how Meryl Streep remembers the quarantine by Covid-19

“I didn’t feel good in lockdown. When I would go in to roll my things, I would get out of the car and I had not spoken to anyone in three weeks.. I’d walk into the stadium in Worcester, put on my wig, nails, and suit, and make a speech to everyone“. ✅

The actress began to shoot don’t look up during the quarantine, so it was very strange for her to arrive and act as if nothing had happened:

“My first scene was in a stadium filled with 20,000 people. [duplicadas de forma digital, claro] as President, my big face on the jumbotron in front of me. And I completely forgot, I couldn’t remember a thing“. ✅

The problem for meryl streep is that the quarantine affected him in your ability to remember scriptsso that he forgot to act when it was and is one of his great passions.

Fortunately, with a lot of effort and some practice, The interpreter picked up the pace again and was able to shape a character in Don’t look up that will go down in history for her histrionics. Or so I can deduce with the spectacular trailer of this original film from Netflix.