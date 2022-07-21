That’s how big and beautiful your two children are

Natalie Portman She is not only one of the best actresses in Hollywood, who at 41 continues to triumph, and recently surprised with her role in Thor: love and thunderis also a great mother.

the famous has two beautiful children, Aleph and Amalia, whom she had with her husband, the choreographer Benjamin Millepied, and has formed a beautiful family.

Although he does not let his children see through his networks, Paparazzi constantly capture her beautiful family, and recently they caught her during a walk, revealing how big her children are.

Natalie Portman: That’s how big and beautiful her two children are

In the photos taken by the paparazzi you can see natalie with her children and her husband taking a family outing in Los Angeles.

Aleph, who is already 11 years old, was holding her hand, wearing shorts, a sweatshirt, and looks identical to his famous mother, with long, light brown hair and perfect curls.

Her daughter Amalia is as beautiful as she is, she is already 5 years old and she was wearing a very delicate and beautiful outfit with shorts and a pink shirt and a plush skirt in the same tone. .

The little girl also looks identical to Natalie, with short, light brown hair just like her brother and mother, and beautiful curls.

They have certainly grown a lot and are obviously identical to Natalie, surprising their fans.

“OMG I can’t believe how big they are”, “there is no doubt that they are her clones”, “wow they are beautiful and just like her”, “I love them both, they are so cute”, and “both beautiful, identical to his mother”, were some of the reactions.

Natalie always cares about spending time with her children, and not neglecting them for her career, showing that she is a dedicated and very loving mother.