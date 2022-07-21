Tesla: Elon Musk’s company sells most of its bitcoin

Tesla, which caused a whirlwind last year when it revealed a large investment in bitcoin, has sold almost all of its holdings of the cryptocurrency.

The electric car maker said he has gotten rid of 75% of his bitcoinwhich were worth about $2 billion at the end of 2021.

It is thus withdrawing from the cryptocurrency at a time when its value has plummeted, with a drop of more than 50% this year.

Tesla said that he bought traditional currencies with the US$936 million he got from the sale of bitcoin.

