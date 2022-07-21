Tequila, Jennifer Lopez brings a very precious bottle to Italy

The latest and most precious bottle of the Mexican distillery NOM1523 is called Volcán De Mi Tierra XA – one tequila ultra premium blue agave made with a unique blend of aging – Reposado, Añejo and Extra-Añejo tequila, produced exclusively with blue agave from the Los Valles region in Jalisco, on the arid back of the Tequila Volcano. A concept that, in fact, is taken up in the same name: XA stands for Extra Ages, an effective representation of the desire to bring the refined art of assembly to this particular category of products. Moët Hennessy will officially make her debut in Italy on July 30th at the annual LVRxUNICEF Summer Gala in Capriunder the gaze of an exceptional Guest Star – Jennifer Lopez.

Aged in American oak barrels, Volcán De Mi Tierra XA is a balanced but complex tribute to the history of Mexico that comes to market with an iconic, slender-shaped dress that displays golden details and echoes the slopes of the Tequila Volcano. It is important to note, moreover, that every single bottle has been decorated by hand and by hand, representing a unique piece: produced in small batches and distributed to a few selected partners, Volcán De Mi Tierra XA has a soft and round profile, where the three different aging layers are harmoniously declined. The Reposado tequila base in fact gives sweetness and pleasantness, while Anejo and Extra-Anejo add aromatic and elegant notes that result in hints of spice and sweet aromas such as vanilla, caramel and dried fruit.



