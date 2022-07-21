Summary and goals: Minnesota United 4-0 Everton FC in Friendly match | 07/20/2022

We appreciate your attention during the broadcast of this event and we invite you to stay connected with VAVEL.com

Yellow card for Ben Godfrey at Everton

The game is temporarily stopped. Dele Ali is being treated by Everton doctors

Minnesota United scores the fourth goal of the game. Everything is already defined, or at least that’s what the players show

Minnesota United adopts a defensive position and Everton advances the lines. The game starts to cool down

Counterattack wasted by Everton. Patterson could not properly handle the ball

Everton adopt a more conservative formation, trying to avoid receiving more goals against

Danladi launched a dangerous shot for Minnesota United. The locals do not lose their ambition

Everton tried to get to discount, but the attack was very poor

DANGEROUS HEADING BY DIBASSY IN FAVOR OF MINNESOTA AND THE BALL HITS THE CROSSBOARD. IT WAS THE FOURTH OF THE LOCALS

After halftime, the complementary part of the match is played

The central referee did not add time and ends the first half after completing the initial 45 minutes

Lod’s auction in favor of Minnesota United. The ball hit an opponent and went to a corner kick

Minnesota United does not slow down and looks for the fourth goal on the right wing. Everton does not react

Luis Amarilla caught a rebound in the Everton area and scored the third goal of the match. It’s already a win for the locals

Michael Keane scored a goal on his own door. Minnesota United win the game 2-0

Amarilla’s shot in favor of Minnesota United, which goes wide

Everton begins to use the left wing to attack in search of the equalizer

Amarilla scored the first goal of the game for Minnesota United, from the penalty spot

Tom Davies hits the ball with his hand in his own area and the referee sanctions a penalty in favor of Minnesota United

Reynoso’s shot in favor of Minnesota United, which hits a rival

Everton keeps possession of the ball. Minnesota waits in its own territory

Iwobi’s shot deflected in favor of Everton

Roll the ball and the commitment between Minnesota United and Everton FC is already played

The two teams take to the field and the game will begin shortly.

Minnesota United will play in their black uniform, while Everton will play in pink.

Everton FC have no official records against American teams

Minnesota United has only faced one English rival in its entire history (Aston Villa). He lost that game 3-0.

In less than an hour, the match between Minnesota United vs. Everton FC, corresponding to a friendly match, will begin.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the great figure of Everton FC. The 25-year-old Englishman has the confidence to command the blue and white club’s attack. Without a doubt, we are talking about the best player in the club and the most dangerous for their rivals

Luis Amarilla is the latest signing from Minnesota United. The 26-year-old Paraguayan player arrives from Vélez Sarfield in Argentina and has scoring ability, as he is a lethal center forward in the rival area. He has a one-year contract with the North American team

It will be the first time that the two clubs meet in an official match. The winner will mark history, as he will be recorded as the first winner of the Minnesota United vs Everton FC duel

Everton FC miraculously managed to save the category at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Now, facing a new calendar year, the blue team from the city of Liverpool is preparing in the best way to play in a new English league. Everton comes from losing to Arsenal 2-0 in a very complicated commitment for the blues

Minnesota United comes into this game after beating DC United 2-0 in their most recent match played. The American team will face one of the most representative clubs in England and will be able to measure forces internationally, thinking about their next official games