Summary and goals: Minnesota United 4-0 Everton FC in Friendly match | 07/20/2022

21:01 32 minutes ago

20:59 35 minutes ago

FULL TIME

20:55 38 minutes ago

87′

Yellow card for Ben Godfrey at Everton

20:50 43 minutes ago

83′

The game is temporarily stopped. Dele Ali is being treated by Everton doctors

20:49 44 minutes ago

79′ MINNESOTA UNITED GOOOOOOOOOOOL

Minnesota United scores the fourth goal of the game. Everything is already defined, or at least that’s what the players show

20:41 an hour ago

70′

Minnesota United adopts a defensive position and Everton advances the lines. The game starts to cool down

20:35 an hour ago

66′

Counterattack wasted by Everton. Patterson could not properly handle the ball

20:34 an hour ago

63′

Everton adopt a more conservative formation, trying to avoid receiving more goals against

20:31 an hour ago

57′

Danladi launched a dangerous shot for Minnesota United. The locals do not lose their ambition

20:21 an hour ago

52′

Everton tried to get to discount, but the attack was very poor

20:19 an hour ago

49′

DANGEROUS HEADING BY DIBASSY IN FAVOR OF MINNESOTA AND THE BALL HITS THE CROSSBOARD. IT WAS THE FOURTH OF THE LOCALS

20:16 an hour ago

THE SECOND HALF BEGINS

After halftime, the complementary part of the match is played

19:56 2 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST HALF

The central referee did not add time and ends the first half after completing the initial 45 minutes

19:552 hours ago

42′

Lod’s auction in favor of Minnesota United. The ball hit an opponent and went to a corner kick

19:51 2 hours ago

38′

Minnesota United does not slow down and looks for the fourth goal on the right wing. Everton does not react

19:47 2 hours ago

35′ MINNESOTA UNITED GOOOOOOOOOOOL

Luis Amarilla caught a rebound in the Everton area and scored the third goal of the match. It’s already a win for the locals

19:45 2 hours ago

31′ MINNESOTA UNITED GOOOOOOOOOOOL

Michael Keane scored a goal on his own door. Minnesota United win the game 2-0

19:43 2 hours ago

28′

Amarilla’s shot in favor of Minnesota United, which goes wide

19:43 2 hours ago

23′

Everton begins to use the left wing to attack in search of the equalizer

19:30 2 hours ago

19′ MINNESOTA UNITED GOOOOOOOOOOOL

Amarilla scored the first goal of the game for Minnesota United, from the penalty spot

19:29 2 hours ago

17′

Tom Davies hits the ball with his hand in his own area and the referee sanctions a penalty in favor of Minnesota United

19:27 2 hours ago

13′

Reynoso’s shot in favor of Minnesota United, which hits a rival

19:18 2 hours ago

8′

Everton keeps possession of the ball. Minnesota waits in its own territory

19:18 2 hours ago

3′

Iwobi’s shot deflected in favor of Everton

19:13 2 hours ago

STARTS THE MATCH

Roll the ball and the commitment between Minnesota United and Everton FC is already played

19:12 2 hours ago

Almost there

The two teams take to the field and the game will begin shortly.

19:03 3 hours ago

clothing

Minnesota United will play in their black uniform, while Everton will play in pink.

19:02 3 hours ago

Everton vs Americans

Everton FC have no official records against American teams

18:59 3 hours ago

Minnesota vs. English

Minnesota United has only faced one English rival in its entire history (Aston Villa). He lost that game 3-0.

18:57 3 hours ago

Everton starting line-up

18:56 3 hours ago

Minnesota United starting lineup

17:40 4 hours ago

Panoramic view of Allianz Field

17:37 4 hours ago

Everton already occupies the locker room

17:36 4 hours ago

Minnesota comes to the stadium

17:35 4 hours ago

everything is ready

In less than an hour, the match between Minnesota United vs. Everton FC, corresponding to a friendly match, will begin.

22:53 a day ago

22:48 a day ago

22:43 a day ago

22:38 a day ago

Everton FC Featured Player

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the great figure of Everton FC. The 25-year-old Englishman has the confidence to command the blue and white club’s attack. Without a doubt, we are talking about the best player in the club and the most dangerous for their rivals

22:33 a day ago

Outstanding player for Minnesota United.

Luis Amarilla is the latest signing from Minnesota United. The 26-year-old Paraguayan player arrives from Vélez Sarfield in Argentina and has scoring ability, as he is a lethal center forward in the rival area. He has a one-year contract with the North American team

22:28 a day ago

Record

It will be the first time that the two clubs meet in an official match. The winner will mark history, as he will be recorded as the first winner of the Minnesota United vs Everton FC duel

22:23 a day ago

Everton F.C.

Everton FC miraculously managed to save the category at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Now, facing a new calendar year, the blue team from the city of Liverpool is preparing in the best way to play in a new English league. Everton comes from losing to Arsenal 2-0 in a very complicated commitment for the blues

22:18 a day ago

minnesota united

Minnesota United comes into this game after beating DC United 2-0 in their most recent match played. The American team will face one of the most representative clubs in England and will be able to measure forces internationally, thinking about their next official games

22:13 a day ago

Allianz Field

Allianz Field is a soccer stadium located in the city of Saint Paul, state of Minnesota, United States. It was inaugurated on April 13, 2019 and has a capacity for 19,400 spectators. It is the home stadium of Minnesota United, a Major League Soccer team in the United States. The total investment in this sports arena amounted to $200 million US.

22:08 a day ago

start of transmission

