Summary and goals: Minnesota United 4-0 Everton FC in Friendly match | 07/20/2022
FULL TIME
87′
Yellow card for Ben Godfrey at Everton
83′
The game is temporarily stopped. Dele Ali is being treated by Everton doctors
79′ MINNESOTA UNITED GOOOOOOOOOOOL
Minnesota United scores the fourth goal of the game. Everything is already defined, or at least that’s what the players show
70′
Minnesota United adopts a defensive position and Everton advances the lines. The game starts to cool down
66′
Counterattack wasted by Everton. Patterson could not properly handle the ball
63′
Everton adopt a more conservative formation, trying to avoid receiving more goals against
57′
Danladi launched a dangerous shot for Minnesota United. The locals do not lose their ambition
52′
Everton tried to get to discount, but the attack was very poor
49′
DANGEROUS HEADING BY DIBASSY IN FAVOR OF MINNESOTA AND THE BALL HITS THE CROSSBOARD. IT WAS THE FOURTH OF THE LOCALS
THE SECOND HALF BEGINS
After halftime, the complementary part of the match is played
END OF THE FIRST HALF
The central referee did not add time and ends the first half after completing the initial 45 minutes
42′
Lod’s auction in favor of Minnesota United. The ball hit an opponent and went to a corner kick
38′
Minnesota United does not slow down and looks for the fourth goal on the right wing. Everton does not react
35′ MINNESOTA UNITED GOOOOOOOOOOOL
Luis Amarilla caught a rebound in the Everton area and scored the third goal of the match. It’s already a win for the locals
31′ MINNESOTA UNITED GOOOOOOOOOOOL
Michael Keane scored a goal on his own door. Minnesota United win the game 2-0
28′
Amarilla’s shot in favor of Minnesota United, which goes wide
23′
Everton begins to use the left wing to attack in search of the equalizer
19′ MINNESOTA UNITED GOOOOOOOOOOOL
Amarilla scored the first goal of the game for Minnesota United, from the penalty spot
17′
Tom Davies hits the ball with his hand in his own area and the referee sanctions a penalty in favor of Minnesota United
13′
Reynoso’s shot in favor of Minnesota United, which hits a rival
8′
Everton keeps possession of the ball. Minnesota waits in its own territory
3′
Iwobi’s shot deflected in favor of Everton
STARTS THE MATCH
Roll the ball and the commitment between Minnesota United and Everton FC is already played
Almost there
The two teams take to the field and the game will begin shortly.
clothing
Minnesota United will play in their black uniform, while Everton will play in pink.
Everton vs Americans
Everton FC have no official records against American teams
Minnesota vs. English
Minnesota United has only faced one English rival in its entire history (Aston Villa). He lost that game 3-0.
Everton starting line-up
Minnesota United starting lineup
Panoramic view of Allianz Field
Everton already occupies the locker room
Minnesota comes to the stadium
everything is ready
In less than an hour, the match between Minnesota United vs. Everton FC, corresponding to a friendly match, will begin.
Everton FC Featured Player
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the great figure of Everton FC. The 25-year-old Englishman has the confidence to command the blue and white club’s attack. Without a doubt, we are talking about the best player in the club and the most dangerous for their rivals
Outstanding player for Minnesota United.
Luis Amarilla is the latest signing from Minnesota United. The 26-year-old Paraguayan player arrives from Vélez Sarfield in Argentina and has scoring ability, as he is a lethal center forward in the rival area. He has a one-year contract with the North American team
Record
It will be the first time that the two clubs meet in an official match. The winner will mark history, as he will be recorded as the first winner of the Minnesota United vs Everton FC duel
Everton F.C.
Everton FC miraculously managed to save the category at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Now, facing a new calendar year, the blue team from the city of Liverpool is preparing in the best way to play in a new English league. Everton comes from losing to Arsenal 2-0 in a very complicated commitment for the blues
minnesota united
Minnesota United comes into this game after beating DC United 2-0 in their most recent match played. The American team will face one of the most representative clubs in England and will be able to measure forces internationally, thinking about their next official games
Allianz Field
Allianz Field is a soccer stadium located in the city of Saint Paul, state of Minnesota, United States. It was inaugurated on April 13, 2019 and has a capacity for 19,400 spectators. It is the home stadium of Minnesota United, a Major League Soccer team in the United States. The total investment in this sports arena amounted to $200 million US.