Steven Spielberg won’t shoot any more musicals after ‘West Side Story’

the remake of West Side Story is the perfect example of how economic failure at the box office sometimes has little or nothing to do with the quality of the production. Positioned as One of the best movies of the year and endorsed by the Academy with 7 nominations at the 2022 Oscars, Spielberg’s tragic musical has improved the original 1961 version, according to most international critics. Shooting a musical feature film was always Steven Spielberg’s dream and this one seems to have “taken a thorn” when carrying it out. Unfortunately for lovers of the genre, King Midas of Hollywood is clear that he doesn’t want to direct another sung story in his career.

“Worst day of filming ever. West Side Story It was the last one, because I knew I wouldn’t be directing another musical.”. That’s how sentencing the filmmaker revealed his intentions at the breakfast with the press prior to the Producers Union Gala, where CODA won the Prize for Best Picture, thus positioning itself as the favorite for the 2022 Oscars. It seems that age and Steven Spielberg’s busy film schedule, are reasons enough to abandon a genre that requires preparation, perhaps more extensive than any other type of film. An excuse that will not prevent him from supervising and producing a musical version of his feature film the color purple.

In the same meeting, he confirmed having signed peace with Netflix, a platform that he criticized in the past for its production processes. On Ted Sarandos’ streaming service, Spielberg appears to have found a silver lining; the possibility that a story succeeds without having recognized actors. A handicap that surely has weighed too much on the box office of its remake.

Spielberg, for the autobiographical tape

In the director’s busy film future, the work that stands out the most is The Fabelmans. An autobiographical feature film in which performers of the stature of Paul Dano and Michelle Williams will be his parents. Telling one’s own life by filmmakers is something that is becoming fashionable in Hollywood. Romeby Alfonso Cuarón marked the starting signal that this year has been followed by both It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino as Belfastthe recent success of Kenneth Branagh.

Regardless of his abandonment of the musical, moviegoers can be calm with Steven Spielberg, because it seems that he has the rope to continue directing films for many years.