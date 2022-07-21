Steven Spielberg Says He Won’t Direct Any More Musicals After ‘West Side Story’

There is one week left for the 94th edition of the Oscars, to be held on March 27th. Among the nominated titles West Side Story not exactly front runnerbut has a presence in up to 7 categories: Best Film, Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose (the most likely award), Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design and Best Direction for steven spielbergwhich marks his eighth nomination after previously winning the award for Schindler’s List Y Saving Private Ryan. Of this there are not so many options, but at least it leads to the pleasant situation that Spielberg is present at each stop in the prize race.

For example, yesterday, when the Producers Union gala was held with the unexpected victory of CODA: independent cut film that could prevail over the favorite the power of the dog to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Beyond the cabal of winners, hours before said gala, Spielberg starred with other filmmakers in a breakfast with the press where he dropped several reflections and headlines. For example, it was there that the director confirmed that he had reconciled with Netflix after some statements years ago that questioned his production model. Spielberg now goes so far as to say “Thanks, Ted” a Ted Sarandosstreaming service leader.





About what? Well, curiously the squid game, a series that Spielberg seems to be a fan of, and that makes him think of a change for the better in the industry where the fame of the performers is not directly related to the success of the project. No actor in this Korean series, in short, was known beyond Korea before giving the bell. “the squid game has completely changed mathematics for all of us”stated Spielberg as echoed by the hollywoodreporter. “A long time ago it was the national stars who brought the public to the movies. Today, it’s interesting that unknown people can star in entire miniseries and jump into movies.”

Spielberg’s comment is logical because West Side Story It has several unknown interpreters to whom the critics have surrendered. Case of the aforementioned DeBose, or of Rachel Zegler How maria. In line with West Side StorySpielberg has told several anecdotes about his preparation, highlighting a bizarre meeting he had with the lyricist Stephen Sondheim (died late last year) to get the rights. “His dogs sniffed my crotch and I was afraid to push them away in case he was offended”. However, another detail he has given about the film is not so endearing. In fact, it is one capable of embittering the day of those of us who have enjoyed the unspeakable of West Side Story.

“Worst day of shooting West Side Story It was the last one, because I knew I wouldn’t be directing another musical.”. This is how quietly Spielberg has revealed that he will not direct any more musicals after West Side Story. He seems to have been very satisfied with the experience, although he has also pointed out that this does not imply that he cannot produce works cut from this pattern: in fact Spielberg is sponsoring the musical version of the color purple, a story that he took to the cinema in 1985 with 11 Oscar nominations without winning any. At the same time, it makes sense that he would personally want to step away from these projects, given his advanced age and the tight schedule ahead of him.

Much Spielberg ahead

A few weeks ago we learned that Spielberg wanted to take charge of a sequel to Bullittand this same year he premiered a new and long-awaited film: The Fabelmanswhich is also a work inspired by his own life with paul dano Y michelle williams playing his parents in fiction. This is released November 23 With notable possibilities that next year Spielberg will have a presence at the Oscars again, and around this very fruitful stage of his long career, the director has told a commendable secret. “The smartest thing I do is hire women”he told during this breakfast.

“I always have and I always will. I believe in the power of the producer. You are not just leaders. Spielberg told his hosts. “You are therapists. I trust someone stronger than me to produce”. I win West Side Story or not at the Oscars, direct more musicals or not Spielberg, we can feel lucky that he still wants to make movies.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.