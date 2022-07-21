Steven Spielberg believes that ‘The Squid Game’ has changed the industry

The opinion of steven spielberg on the platforms has been changing over the years. With the arrival of them, starting with Netflix, many classic filmmakers felt reluctant to consume any type of audiovisual product through them. TV series may have been an exception, but he didn’t particularly like them either. the premiere of The Squid Game has been a new confirmation that Netflix, when it gets its act together, has a lot to offerAnd you don’t need a well-known cast or stars to make those products work, and that’s just what Spielberg has pointed out in a talk, thus assuring that the industry is changing.

In the past, in the golden age of Hollywood, a star-system was established to guarantee the success of certain feature films. It was a method that revolved around the actors and actresses, making them the main claim to attract the attention of the public and that they go to theaters to see “the new” film by this or that artist. That has changed now, and no Star-system is required because the public comes to see the products for their qualityregardless of who stars.

A new era for cinema

“ “The Squid Game comes along and completely changes the math for all of us. A long time ago, it was national stars that brought audiences to the movies. Today, it’s interesting, because if unknown people can star in entire miniseries, they can be in movies.” “.

Spielberg clearly points out that these little-known actors and actresses they can work without problems in feature films, thus expanding the spectrum and range of workers in the interpretive section that films can have. It is no longer necessary to always look for the same ones, now you can look further and take risks with new talents, because the public will still go to see the product as long as the story attracts attention.







In the case of The Squid Gamewe have Lee Jung-jae as the absolute protagonist of the function, offering a show to take off his hat, because he empathizes with him from minute one. We also have Jung Jung either Gong Yoo complementing that main cast, in addition to O Yeong-su either Lee Byung-hun (This one is better known, given that he has been seen in various American films such as ‘Network 2‘ either ‘Damn bastards‘). In addition, this has also prompted more Korean projects, such as the remake of The Money Heist that is cooked on Netflix.

Of course, and the best for last, The Squid Game already has a season 2 confirmed! On the other hand, let’s hope that Spielberg risks more in his future films with a cast unknown to the mainstream public.

