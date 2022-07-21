We arrive at Fortnite season 3 chapter 3 week 7 challengessome simple challenges that we can overcome in a couple of hours, which will allow us to continue raising our level of the battle pass.

In this week 7 we have some interesting challenges such as stopping the music in Cavern out of control, destroying structures, inflicting damage or doing a 360° aerial turn, among others.

To make it very easy for you, we offer you the solution to all the challenges of week 7 of Fortnite season 3 of chapter 3so that you go directly to the challenge and thus do not waste time.

VIDEO Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 – Cinematic Trailer

Solution of the challenges of week 7 of Fortnite season 3 Chapter 3

This is the solution of the challenges of week 7:

Keep the first weapon you pick up in your inventory until you reach Top 20

You are worth the modalities such as duos, squads or individual, but this time it is not worth fighting for teams. Pick up any weapon early in the game and hold it until you’re in the Top 20, so be passive and hide as the storm circles closer.

Deal damage to airborne opponents

You can do it perfectly in team fight, while the players are restarting their games after being eliminated, shoot them while they descend.

Destroy structures with a boloncho (20)

We collect the pertinent bolonchos that are available in cavern decontrol, and we destroy 20 structures with them.

Throw different consumable items in a single match (3)

Pick up consumable items from chests or on the ground, then drop three of them to complete the challenge. You can go through Caserío Cholesterol where there is a food store, to collect apples, bananas or mushrooms that you can throw.

Do an aerial 360° turn after getting off a wolf or boar

In the grasslands you can find both boars and wolves, just ride on them and try to do a 360° turn in the air before hitting the ground. To do this, go up a slope and when you begin the descent, jump off the animal and make the turn.

Stop the music in Rampage Cavern (3)

We must go to the uncontrolled cavern, specifically in the dance floor area where you can see that music is playing. You will see that on the stage there are a lot of speakers so just smash them. It is unmissable because all the speakers are together.

Break opponents shields (3)

It is advisable that we have weapons of a certain advanced rarity so that it is much easier to destroy the shields of three opponents, something that we can do in a team fight.

As you have seen, there is no challenge that is particularly complicated, so a couple of hours of investment to overcome it will be more than enough.

