Sofía Vergara, unrecognizable as the drug trafficker known as ‘The Black Widow’ in ‘Griselda’

Sofia Vergara became an icon thanks to Gloria, her role as ‘ModernFamily’. In the past decade, the Colombian actress achieved success and she was reflected in 4 Emmy nominations, as many Golden Globe nominations and won 4 Screen Actors Guild awards.

However, after drinking the honeys of success, the actress has not been satisfied and will give life to Griselda Blanco in ‘Griselda’, the new series that prepares Netflix. Will have 6 episodes of just under 1 hour, and will be directed entirely by Andrés Baiz.

The series will tell the story of this ambitious and relentless Colombian drug trafficker, owner of one of the most prolific cartels in history and known as “The Black Widow”. The official description of the series describes her as “a devoted mother, the deadly combination of charm and wildness unprepared”.

Now, Netflix has revealed the appearance that Sofía Vergara will have as the Colombian criminal, to whom more than 200 deaths are attributed.

“Griselda Blanco was a character larger than life itself, whose ruthless but ingenious tactics, allowed him to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know of. We are delighted to have found the perfect partners in Eric Newman (producer), Andrés Baiz (director) and Netflix to help us bring this life story to the screen,” said the actress, who had Eight years trying to get this project off the ground.

Producer Eric Newman praised, for his part, the interpreter: “Sofia has a brilliant talent And his passion, combined with a fantastic story, and the incredible Andrés Baiz at the helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences.”

The cast is completed by Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez and José Zúñiga.

