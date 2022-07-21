Sofía Vergara: This is what the actress looks like as a drug trafficker in “Griselda”, her new NETFLIX series

as in the past he did Kate of the Castle as “The Queen of the South”, the Colombian Sofia Vergara will try his luck in his new role as a drug trafficker in the new series of Netflix titled “Griselda“, where she will be the protagonist and well, everything seems to indicate that she will do well because her role will be played in the country where she was born, so she can feel more comfortable.

As is its custom, the streaming entertainment company released a taste of what fans of this type of subject and of the Hollywood actress will see in the production, which does not yet have a release date, but it is known that it will have six chapters with a duration of 50 minutes each. “I promise that as soon as I have the data I’ll tell you quickly,” he replied. Netflix to a follower in their networks.

“This is the first look at Sofía Vergara in ‘Griselda’, a miniseries that tells the story of Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most well-known cartels in history,” Netflix’s post on its Twitter account reads.

What has Sofía Vergara said about the series?

In addition to being the protagonist of the play, the actress of “modern-family” He works as an executive producer of “Griselda”. Given this, he spoke a little about who this woman was:

“Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the more notorious male capos we know so much about.”

According to the manager Andrew Baizthe series will portray the life of an ambitious and intelligent woman who was skilled in the business world to the point of creating one of the most “profitable” cartels in history.

What did they say on social networks?

Apparently the work already started to generate controversybecause while some think that productions with drug trafficking themes should be stopped, others think that it is like any other:

“They are as annoying with this type of series, whether they are more creative. I see why Disney, HBO and even Amazon Prime itself are taking them away.”

“What fixation with that type of characters, who do not contribute anything positive. So many interesting people, and you only seek to make Narcos series.”

