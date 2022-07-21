Sofia Vergara stars in Netflix series about drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, the black widow

Sofia Vergaraconsidered the highest paid actress on television in the United States, is ready to put comedy aside to focus on the drama and tragedy of her next acting project.

La barranquillera, nominated multiple times for the Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her participation in the series modern-familyis the executive producer of an upcoming project of Netflix which will tell the story of Griselda Blanco known in the world of drug trafficking as the Black Widow.

The miniseries will have six episodes and will review the best-known moments in the life of the Colombian drug trafficker who helped Pablo Escobar consolidate his illicit drug business. Blanco is also remembered for helping the drug boom in the United States, especially in Miami.

Griselda was known as the Black Widow, a name given to an arachnid, because there is a rumor that she was the person who ordered the killing of the three husbands she had in life, who were also the fathers of her children.

So far it is only known that Vergara will be the main actress, but the cast that will accompany her in this production is unknown. What is known is that it will be directed by Andrés Baiz and will be based on an idea by Ingrid Escajeda, remembered for being a writer for Empire and Justified.

This is not the first time that an audiovisual project has been made about the controversial existence of Griselda Blanco.

In 2016 Ana Serradilla played her in the Telemundo novel the black widow and in 2018 Catherine Zeta Jones brought that character to life for the movie Cocaine Godmother. It was also known a few months ago that Jennifer López will act and direct a film in which they tell the story of this woman who was murdered in 2012 for settling scores.

