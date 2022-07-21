Sofía Vergara shows the scar left by thyroid cancer

Sofia Vergarawho last August confessed that he had cancer and how he dealt with this disease, shared an awareness message accompanied by a shocking photograph in which he proudly showed the scar that remained after fighting thyroid cancer.

“At 28 years old, cancer was not a word I expected to hear,” he began writing in the description of the post the protagonist of ‘Modern Family’.

“It was just a routine check-up. But the doctors found a lump in my throat and that word became part of my story,” continued the wife of joe manganiellowith whom he has just celebrated six years of marriage.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the famous 49-year-old recalled how difficult the treatment was to overcome this condition that put her life at risk, however, thanks to her strength she managed to get ahead and today she is thankful to be a survivor .

I spent countless hours in radiation treatments and eventually surgery. Today, I can call myself a cancer survivor.” sofia vergara

The postcard she posted to tell her story has a special meaning, “It was my first acting class after being diagnosed and receiving treatment. Seeing my scar on my throat reminds me how blessed I felt that day, and every day since.” Vergara said.

Sofia concluded the message by inviting her millions of followers to take the proper tests so that any disease is detected in time.

I am very lucky and very grateful to be able to tell my story and say that early prevention is extremely important. Schedule your annual review if you haven’t already.” sofia vergara

In this photograph, Sofia can be seen looking through the lens of a camera and showing her scar on her neck, she already has more than 370,000 “likes” and hundreds of comments from her fans, who have not stopped send you positive messages.

“Applause”, “You are a warrior”, Thank you for sharing your story”, “You are very brave, I admire you so much”, “Many blessings”, commented some users.

It was on August 23, 2021 when the Colombian participated in a charity event called ‘Stand Up To Cancer’, in which she spoke for the first time about how she took the news that she had thyroid cancer.

“I was lucky to have caught it early and to have the support of my doctors and most importantly my family… I think when you go through an experience like that your priorities change. You realize what’s important.” for you,” Vergara said on that occasion.

Despite these hard times in her personal life, Sofía Vergara has established herself as one of the industry’s favorite and most beloved actresses, and Sofía is currently focused on her most recent project: ‘Griselda’, a new Netflix series.

Recently, the first image of Sofía Vergara came to light giving life to the Colombian drug trafficker known as “The Black Widow” and her fans were stunned, because she looks unrecognizable.

“Griselda Blanco was an exuberant character, whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire, years before many of the more notorious male kingpins we know a lot about,” the actress said last year, when the launch of the series was announced.

