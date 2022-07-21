Sofía Vergara celebrates coffee day with a very sexy photo

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCUarQLQPLDX%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAJTMCw7fYjiZCEtRVmj9CYTbJjHDdGMCUy2xUklWZBwxrZAztUTyMiUST3bZCmwAH4p4mCWsZCPA8mVZAZCWRj0rBE9jbsF6zDS57fOrXPuBJAL1Cgm4GYIynGymxYVobgnLiZBNyQmWuE5WXc3ZAXeKvGaMJ7vZCTQwZDZD

“All [es] Colombian coffee,” he captioned the photo, adding a smiley emoji, added the actress mischievously.

The response from her followers, as well as her famous friends and colleagues, was immediate, flooding the comment box with fiery emojis.

At 49 years old, Sofía looks as spectacular as ever, what is not known is if the image is from a recent photo shoot or if it is part of her archive of snapshots that she shares on her social networks. Either way, her followers were more than pleased with the Retro Thursday gift the model gave them.

Sofia Vergara is living one of the best stages of his life, with an impeccable career in Hollywood and one of the most stable marriages in the world of entertainment, next to the actor Joe Manganiello.

In August, the actress recalled the crisis she experienced when she found out that she had thyroid cancer. “I read every book I could find and everything I could about it,” she said during the broadcast of “Stand Up to Cancer,” according to the New York Post. “I learned a lot during that time, not only about thyroid cancer, but I also learned that in times of crisis, we are better together.”