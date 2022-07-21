Simon Pegg (Hot Fuzz) explains why he is in no rush to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Simon Pegg (Hot Fuzz, Star Trek) explained why he is in no rush to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Over the past fourteen years the Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven to be not only one of the most profitable franchises in history but also one of the most forward-looking. From the very first Iron Man (2008), in fact, i Marvel Studios they have repeatedly entered into long-term contracts with the actors and actresses of their projects – just think that Chris Evans And Samuel L. Jackson have signed on for six and nine films respectively – but, since last year, the company has decided to change its business strategy.

During an interview with Newsweek, Simon Peggknown for co-writing and starring in the so-called Cornetto trilogy from Edgar Wrightspoke about his experience on the Mission: Impossible and the possibility of entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After admitting to be willing to participate in more mature films in the futurethe actor explained why he is in no rush to have a role in the Marvel Studios universe: