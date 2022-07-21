Simon Pegg (Hot Fuzz) explains why he is in no rush to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Simon Pegg (Hot Fuzz, Star Trek) explained why he is in no rush to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Over the past fourteen years the Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven to be not only one of the most profitable franchises in history but also one of the most forward-looking. From the very first Iron Man (2008), in fact, i Marvel Studios they have repeatedly entered into long-term contracts with the actors and actresses of their projects – just think that Chris Evans And Samuel L. Jackson have signed on for six and nine films respectively – but, since last year, the company has decided to change its business strategy.
During an interview with Newsweek, Simon Peggknown for co-writing and starring in the so-called Cornetto trilogy from Edgar Wrightspoke about his experience on the Mission: Impossible and the possibility of entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After admitting to be willing to participate in more mature films in the futurethe actor explained why he is in no rush to have a role in the Marvel Studios universe:
“I would like to do more mature things in the future. I think Mission Impossible is a very mature franchise. I think it’s a franchise, aimed less at grown children and more at adults. But I would like to do something more dramatic. I’m in no rush to get into the MCU or anything like that. I feel like I want to be a little freer. You participate in those things and then you are tied to them for years, and this thing can be a little binding. “