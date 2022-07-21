Shakira – Piqué: she covers him with gold, he rejects the divorce agreement

While in Italy Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti seem to have reached an agreement on divorce, beyond the Alps Shakira And Gerard Piqué they don’t seem to enjoy as much luck. According to the South American press, the pop star and the Barca player are at loggerheads regarding custody of children and the economic aspect.

“ There is a lot of money at stake and what they both want is to ensure a happy future for their children “, reports the website La Opinion, quoting the journalist Jordin Martin who, in the podcast on YouTube”Chisme no like“, revealed that Shakira would do a ‘multimillion-dollar offer to Piqué, who, however, would have refused. “ There was a face to face between them. A rather tense encounter. There was a discussion about where the children will be staying and with whom. They say Piqué was very firm in not accepting that they move to Miami “.

L’agreement advanced by the Colombian pop star, in fact, it would provide for the transfer of the children to Miami, where Shakira has a villa (in addition to the house in the Bahamas). The singer would have taken full responsibility for her children Milan and Sasha and would have allowed the former partner to spend the summer together in Florida and a maximum of five visits in the rest of the year. All expenses paid: with first class flight and transfers at the expense of the pop star. The reporter revealed that Shakira – the wealthiest among the couple – would also have offered to cover a fifth of the debt Piqué’s legal tender, which would amount to 2.5 million euros.

The Barcelona player, however, would have said “no”, in particular regarding the transfer of his children to the United States. Meanwhile, the couple, albeit for different reasons, is already in America. Piqué engaged with Barcelona on a tour on American soil, while Shakira (with her children) in San Diego for personal reasons. The next meeting between the two exes should be held in California in the presence of their respective lawyers to try to find the final agreement – on the entrustment and division of assets – before the official farewell.