Shakira. Fans attack J Balvin in social networks

The singer Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvinbetter known as J Balvin, He was once again the center of a controversy, as he shared a video on his social networks highlighting the celebrities and natural beauties of his country, Colombiabut did not include Shakira.

this woke up the anger of the singer-songwriter’s fanswho spoke out in networks against the interpreter of My people: “I respect the queen.”

In the video, the singer showed James Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, Karol G, Maluma, Ugly Betty and his presentation in the Super Bowl, but nothing of his successful compatriot.

In addition, he accompanied the clip with the following message: “Colombia is not just any country, it is my country and only here do these things happen. For example, the time that no neighbor called to complain about the noise because we were absolutely all screaming at the same party. The time a Colombian taught the world about geography. Or when we teach the world that she doesn’t pedal with her legs, but with her heart”.

“When Medellin was stung by a bug, a female boss. When everyone was talking about envy and we turned it into friendship. Only here it happens that the stars are not born in space but in the ghetto, just as many are blessed like the whole combo of artists that come. The time we made a 2,500-kilometer field goal from Medellín to the Super Bowl. When the whole world wanted to dance with the ugliest. The things that are only experienced when you are Colombian. Good vibes, high vibes, J Balvin”, he added.

The absence of Shakira, who has raised the name of her country on countless occasions, caused outrage. Here are some reactions on Twitter for this situation.

“Shakira has done more than all the ones you mentioned and she is not bragging that she is Colombian. Anyway, J Balvin is Colombian when it suits him. Shakira, your patron saint”.

Literally Shakira has done more than all those you mentioned and she is not bragging THAT SHE IS “COLOMBIAN” In short, J Balvin is Colombian when it suits him????

Shakira YOUR PATRON ???????? https://t.co/rtpSLm6kv6 — 4lex (@veoseriesOK) July 21, 2022

I will never understand the envy that J Balvin has for Shakira — ash (@dolcejiaer) July 21, 2022

“Shakira is the Queen of the world and of music, and the proof of this was her incredible 2020 Super Bowl where she proved to be a true artist. J Balvin will not even be the shadow of this Latin queen. I respect the queen.”

Shakira is the Queen of the world and of music and the proof of this was her incredible 2020 Super Bowl where Shakira proved to be a true artist. J balvin will not even be the shadow of this LATIN QUEEN

RESPECT FOR THE QUEEN????❤????#Shakira #JbalvinIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/1ZQatV1RWZ — Shakira Fandoms (@ShakiraFandoms1) July 21, 2022

J Balvin’s inferiority complex is so great that he did not include SHAKIRA in his video to celebrate July 20, literally the most important artist not only in Colombia but also in all of Latin America, who was the person who paved the way for Latinos in United States. — Gigi (@drama_queen56) July 21, 2022

