Sexy with a big belly: copy Rihanna

The maternity look sexiest in the world? What Rihanna she has been showing off day in and day out since she is pregnant.

The world-famous pop star has been showing off a hot look after another. Laces, strings, micro sweaters, tight pants, lace, very high heels. She posted the latest photos of her herself on her Instagram profile.

Look for a chic Oscar party

In the images Rihanna sports a dress with a see-through shirt that highlights her baby bump. The occasion is the most chic party of the Oscars. But it is only the latest among the events where Rihanna has chosen to highlight a pregnancy that she is experiencing with infinite joy. “Getting dressed is a challenge, but I’m having fun,” Rihanna explained to the American magazine in recent weeks People.







Rihanna, who ranks first in the ranking of the second richest musicians in the world Forbes, is expecting her first child from rapper Asap Rocky. “I like not having to worry anymore when I show my belly,” she explained, “if I feel a little bloated, I think, who cares! He is a child ”.

Even during pregnancy, therefore, Rihanna does not abdicate the role of defense of female sensuality carried out for some time in her Fenty and Savage by Fenty fashion shows. She, who sang in 2012 Shine bright like a diamond, today it shines more than a diamond. Her pregnancy suits her and Rihanna does not intend to hide her maternal forms.

Lurex, tops and necklaces for Rihanna

“Mamma Ri all smiles and looks”, we read on the Fenty Beauty Instagram page, where you can admire Rihanna’s shots with a bright and revealing silver outfit: a set of Coperni composed of lurex skirt and long-sleeved top mischievously knotted on the breast.

Minimal make-up, hair gathered in a high ponytail, maxi bracelets and lots of earrings, as well as a thin jewel-belt to emphasize the bare belly.





And to say that when Rihanna announced her pregnancy to the world last January by showing her naked baby bump framed by a pink Chanel quilt, many judged her look too bold.

Today we can safely say that thatconfectionary outfit it was nothing compared to what came next. Since then, in fact, the focus of her looks has focused exclusively on the belly, including very short tops, sweaters closed only by a crossing of laces and very tight minidresses.

Rihanna in Cavalli (Photo Credit: Diggzy Photographer)

Maternity yes, bold too

On March 1st, at the Dior fashion show, on the occasion of Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna perhaps reached its peak. Lingerie outfit consisting of a completely transparent babydollcombined with patent leather boots and to a leather trench coat. To complete the look, a very thin black thong, as well as a myriad of necklaces and earrings. As if to say to the world: who said that you can’t be sexy even in pregnancy?

The photos have been around the web. And there are those who commented that Rihanna’s is a pregnancy lived under the banner of body positivity and the desire to provoke with unconventional maternity outfits. Rihannawho is now close to giving birth, confirmed the love story with Asap Rocky in May of last year. But it was already two years that the gossip wanted them together. “She She is the woman of my life,” said the rapper, to whom Rihanna has been linked for many years, even by a tender friendship.







A manifesto to the sensuality of every woman

Now that she has found the right man, Rihanna finally fulfills her greatest wish: motherhood. “I will have children, three or four, even alone”, he had confessed in several interviews. Once pregnant, she Rihanna kept the news under wraps as much as possible. Then she clamorously came out of the closet. And she turned her pregnancy into a manifesto of sensuality for all women.

Via the maternity dresses that cover the shapes. Stop hiding your growing roundness. In a few months Rihanna got us all used to flashy, eccentric and provocative looksshowing off her curves with pride and choosing bold outfits like the Jean Paul Gaultier lace-up cardigan that leaves portions of the breast and belly uncovered, or the The Attico top that emphasizes the curve of the belly.