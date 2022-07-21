Sensational scenario: Ronaldo brings Griezmann to Serie A – CalciomercatoWeb.it

The farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo could also change the future of Griezmann, who caresses the Serie A hypothesis

The transfer market ofAtletico Madrid it could intertwine with that of Milan which is waiting for an unlock in the Charles De Ketelaere affair. The Belgian jewel intends to wear the Rossoneri shirt and the next few hours could be the decisive ones for closing the deal.

Meanwhile, the colchoneros are caressing the Cristiano Ronaldo idea but to do so they need to place a major sale that can bring loot that they can reinvest. The main candidate to leave the Madrid club is Antoine Griezmann that one year after the expiry of the contract could leave Atletico for the second time.

Atletico Madrid: axis with Milan for Griezmann

For Atletico Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo could become more than a market suggestion, given the Portuguese desire to leave Manchester. To do so, the divestiture of Griezmann may be required.

Atletico’s plan to get rid of Griezmann could involve Milan. The ‘Cholo’ Simeone team could offer the French forward to the Rossoneri that in that department need at least one reinforcement. The two clubs could find an agreement on the basis of an onerous loan but at the moment for Atletico it is only a possibility. AC Milan has already followed Griezmann closely in the past and for the Rossoneri fans it could be the great coup of the summer.