See the first official image of ‘John Wick 4’ with Keanu Reeves

‌John Wick 4 It is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated films of today. His first three films have been a breath of fresh air for action movies and it should come as no surprise that his fourth installment causes so much expectation. From Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment they know it and they do not pretend that the hype decrease for a single moment, that is why today they have shared with us the first official image of john wick 4.

As it could not be otherwise, the material is carried out by the popular assassin played by Keanu Reeves, who also falls a good part of the success of the saga. In the image we can see John Wick surrounded by candles. Unfortunately, we don’t have any context for the scene. He could be pondering, or waiting for the right moment to arouse his killing intent and attack.

john wick 4, like many other feature films in the industry, was also hurt by the pandemic. Lionsgate’s original plan was to release it on May 27, 2022. However, sanitary measures caused the film to be postponed for almost a year, as the production was unable to carry out its activities in adequate conditions. Therefore, it was established March 24, 2023. At the moment it does not seem that there are complications to meet that date.

After seeing the first image, and taking into account that we are less than a year away from the premiere, it should not surprise us that the first trailer for john wick 4 be around the corner. In fact, the production company has followed a hermetic strategy around the narrative; although we do know other details that have been reported – or leaked – in recent months.

For example, we know that Donnie Yenactor and martial artist that you will surely remember for his appearance in mulan either Rogue One: A Star Wars Storywill play a leading role in john wick 4; according to information from dead line. Fortunately for Wick, he will not be another enemy to defeat, but an ally you can trust. Yen’s character would be an old friend and the two would have a great relationship.

Developing…



