Ryan Gosling tries to resurrect the tight tie

A Ryan Gosling a great year awaits. Not only will play Ken in the next movie Barbiebut is also on a press tour around the world to promote the unseen agent, a thriller psychological drama also starring Chris Evans and Ana De Armas, which is the actor’s first premiere in almost half a decade.

And although he has recently been missing acting as a father, the truth is that Gosling is putting all the meat on the grill as far as the outfits of his press tour refers. Last week, for the premiere of her latest movie in California, she donned a pale turquoise Gucci jacket and black pants, creating a high-contrast look that looked straight out of Ken’s closet.

Last night, in the projection of the unseen agent In Berlinwore a stunning outfit reminiscent of Hugh Jackman’s ringmaster in the great showman or a Technicolor member of The Black Paradeby My Chemical Romance. Ryan Gosling, 41, He wore straight-cut black trousers, a white striped shirt, and a striking scarlet jacket. fitted with black details on the neck. A somewhat carnivalesque madness, but also quite funny.

Sebastian Reuter

And while we’re not going to start dressing like a dancer from Britney Spears’ “Circus” video clip, there is a part of the look of Gosling we like: the fine leather tie, which we think is about to make a comeback. While is true that ties of this type have fallen out of favor in recent years and they can remind you of a Kate Moss hanging out in a nightclub, or Pete Doherty in his early eighties heyday, the great minds of fashion are thinking differently.