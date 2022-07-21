Ryan Gosling says Ken in Barbie “has no money, no job, no car, no house”

The doll Ken of Ryan Gosling in the next movie Barbie is not living the life of her dreams.

While plot details for the upcoming film remain under wraps, the Canadian actor dropped a tidbit of the story in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

According to GoslingKen’s character in Barbie is having a much tougher life than his hunted spy character in Netflix’s The Gray Man.

“I think Ken’s life is even more difficult than Gray Man’s life”Gosling joked.

“Ken doesn’t have any money, he doesn’t have a job, he doesn’t have a car, he doesn’t have a house. He’s going through some things.”

Gosling’s tease could back up rumors that the script for Barbie of Greta Gerwig Y Noah Baumbach is a fish-out-of-water comedy in which the eponymous character from margot robbie and the Ken of Gosling They are lost in the real world. It looks like Ken might have a meltdown without any of his possessions.

“It’s not what you think it is, unless it is”Gosling said of the film, being vague on purpose.

“And then you know what it is, but I don’t think it’s what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about?”

Gosling is not allowed to reveal any information about Barbie, he added, joking that Mattel will come to “lock me up” if he lets out any details about the secret project.

Chris Evans’s character in The Gray Man calls Gosling’s character a “ken doll” in a meta reference to the Canadian actor’s upcoming bleached-blonde role.

But Gosling says being called “Ken doll” “isn’t an insult at all,” acknowledging a unique vibe within him.

“I have that Ken-ergy that he could feel, obviously”he said in the interview, coining the new term after his other half, Eva Mendes, coined the term “Ken-aissance” in a social media post.

When the reporter ET, Lauren Zimaasked him to explain what exactly Ken-ergy is, he just doubled: “You have a Ken in your life and you know Ken has Ken-ergy.”

Gosling also opened up about his excitement for the upcoming film on the red carpet of the action flick’s premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (Thursday AEST).

“Finally, It’s Happening” he told Marc Malkin from Variety.

“This has been coming my whole life.”

Barbie’s supporting cast includes characters such as America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and more.

Various Barbie and Ken characters are rumored to factor into the plot, so Gosling’s Ken isn’t the only Ken fans are hoping to see.

Sharing the spotlight with so many big names, Gosling jokes that his mission for the project was all about on-screen representation.

“I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen. I think a lot of Ken will feel seen when they see this.”Gosling told Malkin.

“I have to do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.”

Liu described Barbie earlier this year as “wild“e”incredibly unique” and said: “I wish I could show you what we do day to day because it’s crazy.”

The film is not a musical, but Liu said that he had been to numerous dance rehearsals for the film.

Barbie is scheduled to be released in Australian cinemas on July 20, 2023.