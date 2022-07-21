Ronaldo at the center of a triple intertwining: Juve rejoices – CalciomercatoWeb.it

A possible triple exchange takes shape on the Turin-Madrid-Manchester axis: Cristiano Ronaldo does Juve a favor

Fresh from a last period in which, in quick succession, they were announced Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba and Gleison Bremerthe Juve he still has to score the last few pieces before being able to define a market closed which, if started slowly, then gave great blows to the Juventus square.

The box to be filled in, in the technician’s head Merryis that of the spare center forward for Dusan Vlahovic. The track leading to Marko Arnautovic has become a bit complicated, while doubts persist about the reliability of the Moise Kean in the rotations of the Juventus attack. A possible solution could come from Madrid, where a certain has returned to base Alvaro Morata. That the coach would also have gladly detained in Turin, but not under the conditions imposed by Simeone. A hand could come from an old idol of Juventus fans: one who with his departure to the Spanish capital could facilitate the Juventus design.

Ronaldo at Atletico unleashes the waltz of the tips

According to what is reported by ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ in its today’s edition, the possibility that CR7 accept the flattery of your ‘old enemy’ and move to the colchoneros. This would allow the latter, which they are reluctantly holding back Moratanever in tune with Simeone, to reopen at the departure of the Spaniard in the direction of Turin. But to close the perfect triangle a piece would still be missing.

It just so happens that Moise Keanwhich with the return of Morata it would be really too much, like the technician of the Red Devils Erik ten Hag. Which at that point, with the departure of CR7, he should fill a hole up front as soon as possible. The passage of the former Everton to Manchester would solve all the problems of the Juve. Both in technical terms – too many roosters crowing in the Juventus attack – and in economic terms, with the Juventus management freeing themselves from a contract that no one would currently intend to honor. And that at this point it would in effect pass into the hands of the United.