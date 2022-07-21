Roger Waters without brakes: “Drake and The Weeknd will never be as important as me”; “Pink Floyd repressed my instincts”

In an interview for the Globe and Mail Roger Waters, Pink Floyd’s longtime bassist, author of most of their lyrics and many of the most memorable songs, expressed resentment both towards his old bandmates, and towards the fact that the concerts of Drake And The Weeknd, rap artists with billions of plays, have received more media coverage than his. Waters has in fact specified that, although he has nothing against the aforementioned artists, “I am much more important than they will ever be, no matter how many billions of plays they do”. It seems that the years have not attenuated either bitterness of the rocker, nor his ego.

The outburst: “Pink Floyd limited me, Drake and The Weeknd not as important as me”.

The dynamic: the interviewer of the Globe asked Waters if the relationship with the fans had improved. The question was not accidental – the album The Wallconsidered Waters’ most personal, was born precisely following an accident in which Waters had spat in the face of a fan guilty of disturbing the concert. The episode had led him to reflect on sense of alienation that the artist feels respect to the fansexasperated by mass media. According to Waters, the public today is more interested in the content he wants to propose. He attributed this improvement to the fact of don’t work with the floyds anymorewhich “limited him” and “repressed my instinct, that is to say the truth”.

At this point, Waters would have asked interviewer Brad Wheeler Why, In his opinion, no Toronto newspaper had sent anyone to review his concerts. The interviewer speculated that it was due to the coincidence with the concerts of Drake and The Weeknd, giants of contemporary hip-hip, thus stating “your concert was not the biggest in town”.

Waters replied stating that he has nothing against them, but that he is “much, much, much more important than they will ever be, for how many billions of stream they can do. Something much more important is happening here for all of us“.

In short, Waters claims to make a conceptual and committed art, of an existential and philosophical value: he also claimed not to limit himself to playing old hits, because he doesn’t want to end “like those rockers who always remake the same pieces in front of a centenary audience “but rather to want to communicate something new to a young and active audience.

In short, Waters still has it for everything and everyone: if only the quality of his solo albums had remained proportionate to his ego!